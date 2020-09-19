How Many Attended Trump’s Bemidji, Minnesota, Rally? See Crowd Photos

President Donald Trump hosted an event in Bemidji, Minnesota, on Friday, September 18, with a crowd size in the thousands, far outnumbering the 250-person limit for large gatherings in the state. While he was speaking at his rally, news was announced that Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died. Trump learned the news after his speech ended. Here’s a look at Trump’s Bemidji, Minnesota, rally crowd photos and more details about how many people attended the event.

Thousands Attended Trump’s Bemidji Rally

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during a “Great American Comeback” rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, on September 18, 2020.

The Minnesota rally took place at Bemidji Aviation Services starting at 6 p.m. Central time.

Garrett Haake of NBC News reported that thousands were attending the event, despite Minnesota capping mass events at an attendance of 250 people. Trump typically refers to his rallies as “peaceful protests.”

The Bemidji Pioneer described the event as a “sea of thousands.” They noted that the rally easily was 10 times greater than the 250-person limit, so at least 2,500 people or more.

Here’s another look at the crowd at the event.

Local media commented that Trump supporters were packed into a fenced area in the airport for the rally, with few wearing masks. However, Haake of NBC News reported that Minnesota does not require people to wear masks when outdoors.

They were packed into a security screening area, waiting to be let inside.

Local reporters described the line to get inside as “massive.”

Trump addressed many topics during his speech, including praising his Air Force One pilots, defending how he has handled the pandemic so far, praising the large crowd size, and getting “boos” from the crowd when he mentioned Joe Biden, Beto O’Rourke, or Nancy Pelosi.

Local media reported that Trump did not know about Ginsburg’s death, appearing surprised when reporters told him just before he boarded Air Force One after the rally. Monica Alba of NBC News tweeted that Trump said: “I didn’t know that. She led an amazing life. What else can you say?”

At one point during his speech, someone yelled “Ginsburg is dead!” as word spread through the crowd, but Trump did not hear.

Here are more photos from the large rally.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Bemidji Regional Airport on September 18, 2020 in Bemidji, Minnesota.

In this next photo, you can see some attendees wearing masks. While many don’t wear masks at Trump rallies, the ones who do frequently wear masks with Trump’s name on them.

GettyPeople listen while the President speaks during a “Great American Comeback” rally.

Here’s another crowd photo.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Bemidji Regional Airport on September 18, 2020.

Trump Has a Number of Events Planned in the Coming Week

GettyPresident Donald Trump leaves after speaking during a “Great American Comeback” rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, on September 18, 2020.

Trump has a number of future events scheduled. On Saturday, September 19, he’s hosting a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, at 6 p.m. Eastern time at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.

On Monday, September 21, he’s hosting a rally in Swanton, Ohio, at Grande Air starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

On Tuesday, September 22, he’s hosting a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. Eastern time at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Here are more photos from the Minnesota rally.

GettyPresident Donald Trump leaves after speaking during a “Great American Comeback” rally.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during a “Great American Comeback” rally.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during a “Great American Comeback” rally.

GettyPresident Donald Trump points during a “Great American Comeback” rally.

GettyPeople listen while the US president speaks during a “Great American Comeback” rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, on September 18, 2020.

