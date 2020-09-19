How Many Attended Trump’s Bemidji, Minnesota, Rally? See Crowd Photos

President Donald Trump hosted an event in Bemidji, Minnesota, on Friday, September 18, with a crowd size in the thousands, far outnumbering the 250-person limit for large gatherings in the state. While he was speaking at his rally, news was announced that Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died. Trump learned the news after his speech ended. Here’s a look at Trump’s Bemidji, Minnesota, rally crowd photos and more details about how many people attended the event.

Thousands Attended Trump’s Bemidji Rally

The Minnesota rally took place at Bemidji Aviation Services starting at 6 p.m. Central time.

Air Force One has landed in Bemidji pic.twitter.com/TpsdZDI1lA — Boyd Huppert (@BoydHuppert) September 18, 2020

Garrett Haake of NBC News reported that thousands were attending the event, despite Minnesota capping mass events at an attendance of 250 people. Trump typically refers to his rallies as “peaceful protests.”

Hello from Bemidji, MN, where thousands await @realDonaldTrump’s rally tonight. As has become the norm, no social distancing and vanishingly few masks to be seen. Minnesota does not require masks outdoors. Mass gatherings officially capped at 250. pic.twitter.com/oDDaX2dNop — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 18, 2020

The Bemidji Pioneer described the event as a “sea of thousands.” They noted that the rally easily was 10 times greater than the 250-person limit, so at least 2,500 people or more.

Here’s another look at the crowd at the event.

Under popcorn clouds and MAGA caps (but few masks) the stage is set in Bemidji for this evening’s Trump rally. Preliminary speakers have started. President Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/QiImwMWcW4 — Boyd Huppert (@BoydHuppert) September 18, 2020

Local media commented that Trump supporters were packed into a fenced area in the airport for the rally, with few wearing masks. However, Haake of NBC News reported that Minnesota does not require people to wear masks when outdoors.

Trump supporters – most unmasked – are packing into the fenced in area of the Bemidji airport for tonight’s rally with the president. A passionate crowd in a part of the state Trump won by a 2 to 1 margin four years ago. pic.twitter.com/IdINkBJDJ9 — Boyd Huppert (@BoydHuppert) September 18, 2020

They were packed into a security screening area, waiting to be let inside.

Trump supporters wait for security screening prior to this evening’s rally in Bemidji – in a congressional district Trump won by 30 percentage points 4 years ago. “Red kingdom. Trump’s going to win. It’s gonna be a Landslide,” Trump supporter Darryl Mudz said. pic.twitter.com/fxLZJGBJtG — Boyd Huppert (@BoydHuppert) September 18, 2020

Local reporters described the line to get inside as “massive.”

Absolutely massive line of people waiting for the shuttle to the President Trump campaign event in Bemidji. It’s moving, and it’s still looked like this for more than an hour. We’ll be live at 5 on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/qTRlic2ffl — David Schuman (@david_schuman) September 18, 2020

Trump addressed many topics during his speech, including praising his Air Force One pilots, defending how he has handled the pandemic so far, praising the large crowd size, and getting “boos” from the crowd when he mentioned Joe Biden, Beto O’Rourke, or Nancy Pelosi.

Trump: "This is not the crowd of someone who is going to finish second." pic.twitter.com/WWBLIsmln0 — Brooks Johnson (@readbrooks) September 18, 2020

Local media reported that Trump did not know about Ginsburg’s death, appearing surprised when reporters told him just before he boarded Air Force One after the rally. Monica Alba of NBC News tweeted that Trump said: “I didn’t know that. She led an amazing life. What else can you say?”

Wow. It appears President Trump did not know about RBG's death, asking reporters to repeat the news back to him before boarding AF1 home to JBA. Staff did not brief beforehand? "I didn't know that," he told the pool. "She led an amazing life. What else can you say?" — Monica Alba (@albamonica) September 19, 2020

At one point during his speech, someone yelled “Ginsburg is dead!” as word spread through the crowd, but Trump did not hear.

Trump still speaking, someone yelled “Ginsburg is dead!” but he didn’t seem to hear. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/TDNReuolR5 — Evan Frost (@efrostee) September 19, 2020

Here are more photos from the large rally.

In this next photo, you can see some attendees wearing masks. While many don’t wear masks at Trump rallies, the ones who do frequently wear masks with Trump’s name on them.

Here’s another crowd photo.

Trump Has a Number of Events Planned in the Coming Week

Trump has a number of future events scheduled. On Saturday, September 19, he’s hosting a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, at 6 p.m. Eastern time at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.

On Monday, September 21, he’s hosting a rally in Swanton, Ohio, at Grande Air starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

On Tuesday, September 22, he’s hosting a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. Eastern time at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Here are more photos from the Minnesota rally.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases and updates