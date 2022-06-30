Allen Active Shooter: Shooting Reports in Floyd County, Kentucky

There were reports of an active shooter in Allen, Kentucky. Multiple law enforcement officers were shot, the sheriff told local television station WSAZ.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WSAZ-TV that several officers were taken to different hospitals and the shooting “involves multiple victims from different agencies.”

The sheriff told the television station that the shooting occurred as deputies were trying to serve a “court-issued warrant,” and the suspect opened fire and then barricaded himself. The officers’ conditions are not yet clear. WOWKtv reported that Floyd County deputies are among the victims.

“@ATFLouisville’s Ashland and London Offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky. @kystatepolice is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available,” the ATF’s Louisville office wrote on Twitter.

@ATFLouisville’s Ashland and London Offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky. @kystatepolice is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/8ljyvRMz8x — ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) July 1, 2022

Hodgenville Police Department wrote on Facebook, “Reports out of Floud County KY say multiple law enforcement officers have been shot and the scene is still active. Please pray for our brothers tonight as they will surely need them.”

The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department wrote, “Our hearts are heavy tonight. We would like to ask that you please pray for our fellow law enforcement officers and first responders who are dealing with the critical situation in Allen. Each day when an officer goes out, he never knows if he is going to make it back home. These are special people with a desire to put others lives ahead of their own. Please lift them up…they need you right now!”

People in Allen Posted Videos Showing the Massive Law Enforcement Response

People who live in the area posted videos to Facebook showing the massive law enforcement response.

Helicopters were flying overhead. The suspect’s name and motive have not yet been released. The shooting broke out in the evening of June 30, 2022.

There were unconfirmed reports of a hostage situation. Fox Lexington reported that witnesses say the suspect started shooting at an ambulance when police surrounded his home around 5 p.m.

WMDJ radio wrote on Facebook, “WMDJ has confirmed that at least one, possibly three different people have been shot. The shooter has barricaded himself inside a home in Old Allen which has resulted in a HOSTAGE SITUATION. The incident began after 4 p.m. as a domestic dispute.”

“Kentucky State Police, the Floyd County Sheriffs Department and emergency personnel are currently on the scene in the city of Allen in response to an active shooting incident. KY Route 1428 between Citizens Bank of KY and Allen curve is currently closed at this time. The incident is reportedly on Main Street at this time.”

The radio’s station manager Dale McKinney told Fox Lexington: “It’s just, it’s really unbelievable. It is something that goes on away from here. This is a quiet little community. Like I said with our radio station we are probably I think just, I think four miles to there.”

He added: “It is very unsettling and we have talked to many people and the fact that it is still unresolved and the thing that comes to your mind about, if and I use the word if, this hostage, these hostages are still in there and it is this man has randomly shot three people already you wonder what the situation is with the hostages inside the house.”

