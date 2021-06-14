Argentina vs Chile Copa America Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Argentina and Chile will square off in the group stage of Copa America 2021 Monday in Brazil at Rio de Janeiro’s Estadio Nilton Santos.

In the United States, the match (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English broadcast) and Univision (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Argentina vs Chile (and every other Copa America 2021 match, which will be on either Fox, FS1, FS2, TUDN, Univision or UniMas) online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2, Univision, UniMas, TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels via FuboTV’s main channel package. Univision, UniMas and TUDN are also available in the Latino package. Both packages can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Argentina vs Chile live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

Fox (live in most markets) and FS1 are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, while FS2 is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the Fox channels needed for Copa America 2021, and you can get your first month for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $21 (Sling Blue plus Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Argentina vs Chile live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets), FS1 and Univision are included in every one, while FS2, UniMas and TUDN are in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Argentina vs Chile live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Argentina vs Chile live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Argentina vs Chile live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Argentina vs Chile Preview

Argentina is 3-3-0 over its last six matches, while Chile is 2-3-1. Both squads met recently in the World Cup qualifier on June 3. That match ended in a 1-1 tie. Lionel Messi scored for Argentina, while Alexis Sanchez scored for Chile. Sanchez won’t be at this match, though, as he’s out with a calf injury.

“The recovery time goes beyond the Copa America group stage, so the athlete will remain in Chile with the medical staff of the national team,” the team said about Sanchez’s injury in a statement.

The Argentine side is the favorite to win here, but the team isn’t taking this match for granted.

“Argentina always dominates, sometimes in a very vertical way,” Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni said. “If you look at all our matches in qualifiers we deserved to win. But at soccer, deserving doesn’t count.”

Here’s a look at the complete rosters of both squads, along with the predicted starting lineups for the game:

Chile Roster:

Goalkeepers (3): Claudio Bravo (Betis), Gabriel Arias (Racing), Gabriel Castellón (Huachipato FC).

Defenders (8): Daniel González (Santiago Wanderers), Mauricio Isla (Flamengo), Guillermo Maripán (Monaco), Gary Medel (Bologna), Eugenio Mena (Racing), Enzo Roco (Fatih Karagümrük), Francisco Sierralta (Watford), Sebastián Vegas (Monterrey).

Midfielders (10): Tomás Alarcón (O’Higgins), Charles Aránguiz (Bayer Leverkusen), Pablo Aránguiz (Universidad de Chile) Claudio Baeza (Toluca), Pablo Galdames (Vélez Sarsfield), Marcelino Núñez (Universidad Católica), Carlos Palacios (Internacional), César Pinares (Grêmio), Erick Pulgar (Fiorentina), Arturo Vidal (Internazionale).

Forwards (7): Luciano Arriagada (Colo Colo), Ben Brereton (Blackburn), Clemente Montes (Universidad Católica), Jean Meneses (León), Felipe Mora (Portland Timbers), Alexis Sánchez (Internazionale), Eduardo Vargas (Atlético Mineiro)

Argentina Roster:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Agustin Marchesin (Porto) and Juan Musso (Udinese).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), German Pezzella, Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martínez (Ajax), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Atalanta), Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicolas Gonzalez (Stuttgart), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Nicolas Domínguez (Bologna).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Joaquin Correa (Lazio), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen) and Sergio Aguero (Barcelona)

Chile Predicted Starting Lineup: Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena, Arturo Vidal, Eric Pulgar, Charles Aranguiz, Jean Meneses, Felipe Mora, Eduardo Vargas

Argentina Predicted Starting Lineup: Juan Foyth, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez.

