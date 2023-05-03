Audrey Godlewski: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Audrey Godlewski is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who is the subject of a petition after a video containing a racial slur and other offensive language widely circulated among the student body.

The Hill news site identified Godlewski, accusing her of being the student in the video, which has been shared widely on social media.

“One of the two white women featured in the video has been identified as student Audrey Godlewski,” The Hill reported, before accusing Godlewski of saying in the video that she would haunt “every f****** little n***** who f****** did me wrong” and force them to “pick f****** cotton” until their bodies “dry out because of how much cotton they’re picking for me.”

The Badger Herald student newspaper also printed Godlewski’s name, writing, “Community members have identified the individual in the video as Audrey Godlewski, a sophomore at UW.” But the newspaper wrote that it could not verify the information.

UW-Madison has not named Godlewski as the student in the video. The video can be found in many places online, including here, but be aware that the language is disturbing.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The University Said It Was Aware of a Social Media Video That Contains ‘Deeply Harmful & Offensive Racist Slurs’

TW/ N-word, racism.@UWMadison, you have a student by the name of Audrey Godlewski who goes against everything you stand for. We, the students, demand her to be expelled for how she decided to comfortably act as well as the peers in the video. Do something. #OnWisconsin, I guess. pic.twitter.com/UxAk52sXUV — ash ˚ * ✹✧ * saw enha!! (@ashash202003) May 1, 2023

The University of Wisconsin-Madison released a statement on May 1, 2023, condemning the language used in the video but also indicating the university can not “limit what students and employees post to their personal social media accounts,” nor take action unless a post is “unlawful.”

“The university is aware of a video recently posted to social media that contains deeply harmful and offensive racist slurs and references,” the statement says.

“The Dean of Students Office is gathering additional information, collecting bias reports, and offering support to affected students and employees. UW–Madison strives to create a campus where everyone feels they belong,” it adds.

“While the university can’t limit what students and employees post to their personal social media accounts and can’t take action against posts that are not unlawful, racist slurs do not represent or reflect UW–Madison values around creating an inclusive community.”

The statement continues, “We encourage members of campus to seek support in ways that feel right for them, including in community and by accessing support resources at UW–Madison.”

“Responses to incidents of bias or hate will vary depending on the circumstances and can range from referrals to appropriate offices on campus to restorative conversations. When the student code of conduct is violated, the Office of Conduct and Community Standards begins their own investigation and will determine possible sanctions,” the university wrote.

2. A Petition Demanding the Expulsion of Audrey Godlewski Has Been Signed by More Than 37,000 People

The Expulsion of Audrey Godlewski https://t.co/BdGXxdMMIr via @Change — jalisa marie (@__xLisaaaa) May 2, 2023

A petition on Change.org is calling for Godlewski’s expulsion.

The petition says, “At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a student by the name of Audrey Godlewski was recorded spewing racial slurs, threatening the Black community, and stating her intentions of wanting to make Black individuals pick cotton, dry up and die.”

The petition adds: “We will not stand for this nor condone this behavior and we need to take a stand. We need to set an example for the future students to come and for the students who have done the same, but have not been caught.”

Godlewski has not spoken out in her own defense. Heavy has written to Godlewski asking if she wishes to comment. Godlewski played soccer in high school, according to Wis Sports.net. Godlewski appears to have deleted and privatized social media accounts.

3. The Black Student Union Said Its Members are ‘Infuriated’ At Audrey Godlewski

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Black Student Union (@badgerbsu)

The Black Student Union issued a statement declaring the group “infuriated with the recent actions and words spoken by Audrey Godlewki and her peers. It is hurtful and absolutely repulsive, though not uncommon, to hear a white student use such hateful language and racial slurs that are disrespectful and degrading to our community.”

Furthermore, the group added in the statement posted to its Instagram page, “the actions taken by Audrey are in opposition to the principles of inclusivity, diversity, morals and respect in which UW-Madison has failed to uphold time and time again. This is not the first time white students have taken it upon themselves to use such offensive and racist slurs towards the Black community on this campus. Black students only take up 2% of University of Wisconsin-Madison’s population. There are rules that are in place to ensure that all students are welcomed. These rules should apply to all students regardless of their race. This isn’t over.”

Makayla Hughes wrote on Facebook, “As a member of the Wisconsin Black Student Union Exec. Board, we are working tirelessly with other black organizations on campus such as the National Panhellenic Council and the Black Student Law Association and many others to stand up against this overt racism that is far too common on our campus and campuses across the nation.”

Hughes continued: “Our administration has already stated they will not do anything, but it is our job as Black and minority students to see that they do. We have worked extremely hard to have the safe spaces on campus that we deserve as UW System students. The change that we create now at UW will serve as a catalyst for change across the state and hopefully the nation. We are tired of fighting the same fight that our ancestors fought decades ago!”

4. A Student Pre-Medical Group Wrote That ‘There Are Various Racist Incidents on This Campus on a Regular Basis’

The African, Hispanic, Asian and Native American Minority Association of Pre-Medical Students at UW-Madison wrote a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“As you all may know, there are various racist incidents on this campus on a regular basis. A video of Audrey Godlewski expressing overtly racist and white supremacist sentiments toward Black individuals has been circulating on Instagram and TikTok. To our knowledge, she is currently a CNA and a sophomore in pre-nursing,” it says.

“As future healthcare professionals, we should educate ourselves and have serious conversations about what it means to be culturally competent, empathetic and aware so that we can provide the best care to all individuals.”

The statement continues, “It is truly disturbing and saddening to know that there are current healthcare workers who share disgusting, overly dangerous, and racist views about Black human beings. Currently there are health disparities that affect and constantly target the Black community. To know that there are some future healthcare professionals that feel this way about our communities is heartbreaking and scary.”

The group said it stands “against racism and white supremacy of this nature within healthcare and beyond. We hope to continue to create competent, empathetic and well-rounded future healthcare professionals. Together, we must work toward eliminating harmful rhetoric and stereotypes surrounding Black individuals. Let us continue to ensure that we call out stereotypes surrounding Black individuals. Let us continue to ensure that we call out and report instances of this nature to maintain safe spaces for Black indigenous and other People of Color.”

The group added, “Recent reports state she is no longer pre-nursing. However, the issue still stands because she was pursuing a career in healthcare and works as a CNA. Please tag @uw_studentlife @uwmadison.”

5. Protests Erupted at UW-Madison Over the Video

Protests erupted on campus over the video on May 3, 2023.

According to Channel 3000, UW junior Daijahnique Lloyd said that protesters tried demanding an audience with Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin “with a sit-in at Bascom Hall to demand an audience,” but they waited for over an hour.

“It went absolutely nowhere,” Lloyd said to Channel 3000. “She’s like, ‘I hear you guys. I hear you guys,’ and it’s just like there’s no action’s being taken. Why is there no zero tolerance policy for hate speech?”

The television station reported that 250 people then “marched across campus chanting ‘No justice, no peace’ and ‘I believe that we will win.'”

