Aundre Cross: A Tribute to the Milwaukee Letter Carrier Killed

Aundre Cross is the letter carrier who was shot and killed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to multiple people who knew and loved him, including co-workers and members of his church community. A married father, Cross, 44, was remembered by those who knew him for his deep faith.

“Christ shined through him. RIP,” wrote one woman in a comment thread on a Facebook tribute to him. Another woman called him such an “encouraging person in Christ!!”

In 2014, Cross wrote on Facebook, “TURN TO GOD NOT WITH TEARS BUT WITH FAITH…AND TIMES WHEN THOU ART FULL…TURN!!!”

The Milwaukee postal worker was murdered on Friday, December 9, 2022, while on duty, according to a Milwaukee police statement sent by email. He was also known as Dre Cross.

“He definitely did not deserve that😭 he was the kindest man I had ever met on the job. RIP,” a woman wrote on Facebook.

Officials have not formally identified Cross as the victim. Heavy has asked the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office for comment. Cross’s LinkedIn page says he was a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. Numerous people who knew him have written tributes to him on social media. On Facebook, people referred to him as a deacon in church and pastor.

Another postal carrier in Milwaukee, Chevy Hart, wrote in a lengthy Facebook tribute:

Waking up in so much disbelief still….I probably ask the question a million times ‘who could hurt Dre?’ Aundre Cross was not just anybody!!!he was loved by everybody that came in contact with him!! He was that guy that made you continually turn around in church to see what he was doing….♥️ he loved GOD proudly …

the laughter he brought when he came in…MISSED ALREADY!!! ‘To know him is to love him.’ I just hope & pray that whomever did this have enough heart to turn themselves in! Because your split second decision turned into a lifetime of hurt. I just hope you didn’t sleep well knowing what you’ve done…it’s a family hurting because the HUSBAND/FATHER didn’t come home after he finished working…. it’s a postal (HAMPTON)station in Milwaukee that’s hurting because Dre wasn’t there last night to punch out!!!smh #RIPAUNDRE I know he prayed for you!!!”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Milwaukee Police Responded to the Scene of ‘an Injured Person’; Cross Was Remembered as a ‘Prayer Warrior’ Who ‘Truly Had a Heart of God’

People who knew Cross wrote on Facebook that he was a man of faith, although some misspelled his name Andre Cross. He was also known as Dre Cross. His LinkedIn page and other tributes confirm his name was Aundre Cross.

“It hits hard when you know someone who died over senseless violence. Andre Cross was doing his job, working, delivering mail,” wrote one woman.

“Someone killed God prayer warrior. He first was a Child of God, husband, father and son. His family are prayer warriors. I remember his praise, that praise was contagious. We would be in that isle at church cutting up. Whoever did this, boy oh boy God gonna get you. Mia I’m keeping you and your family in my prayers.”

Another person wrote, “Bro that dude encouraged me daily!!! True brother in Christ!!! ANDRE CROSS WE LOVE YOU!!!!”

Another wrote, “I’m in shock. We always talked and encouraged each other. And I’m in Florida. But he never stopped speaking the word to me. I’m so 💔! This one is tough! Praying for His wonderful wife and children. Father!!!”

Another person who knew Cross wrote:

Wow God!!!! is all I can say. They took My good friend and brother in Christ. Andre Cross helped pray me through many things. He was a strong man of God, he truly had a heart of God.. for someone to kill him is just sad..He was one of the most loving person you could have ever known. We had good times together, going to church , praising and worshiping God. From singing in the choir, going to concerts, sending each other the latest gospel music. Lol man I’m going to miss my friend!!! To His babies, and his wife, and family. ￼My heart and prayers go out to you all. My friend is gone to soon!!! 😢🙏 this hurts 😔 rest in heaven Dre…

Around 5:59 p.m., Milwaukee police officers located “an injured person in the 5000 block of N. 65th St. Upon arrival, officers observed that the victim sustained a gunshot and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department,” MPD wrote in the emailed statement.

Police confirmed that the victim, 44, was on duty at the time.

Cross “was an on duty United States Postal Carrier with over 18 years of service,” the MPD said, although the police statement did not name Cross.

2. Cross Filled His Facebook Page With Religious Sayings

On Facebook, Cross shared many religious sayings.

His top post on Facebook was a share on December 9, 2022, in the early morning hours, of another person’s graphic that read: “REAL MINISTRY requires you to love when you’re not liked, PRAY when you want to fight and those who wrong you; treat them right!”

Aundre Cross shared a photo of himself in a suit and tie and wrote, “THANKS yall ….something bout seeing myself like diz…..MINISTERS 2 ME! FATHER GOD U ENCOURAGE MY SOUL!!!😳🥺💥”

The motive for the murder was not released. MPD says it’s still under investigation.

“The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. MPD is leading this investigation with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspection Service and the FBI,” police wrote.

“Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 TIPs.”

3. The Postal Service Says Safety of Its Employees Is a Top Priority

Police offered condolences to the victim’s family. “The Milwaukee Police Department sends our sincere condolences to the victim’s family and to the USPS for the loss of their member.”

The U.S. Postal Service expressed concern about its employees’ safety.

“The safety and security of Postal employees is a top priority of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service,” the United States Postal Service told WISN-TV.

4. Cross Was Married With Kids

Posts on Facebook indicated that Cross was married with kids.

He wrote about his wife on Facebook in 2021, writing, “WISHING MY WIFE AN AMAZING HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”

His wife’s name is Mia Cross.

5. Homicide Is at Record Levels in Milwaukee

Milwaukee is breaking homicide records for its third year in a row.

According to the Milwaukee police crime dashboard, there were 190 homicides in Milwaukee in 2020, and 193 in 2021.

Those were record years for the city, outpacing even the year in the early 1990s that included Jeffrey Dahmer’s serial killings.

So far in 2022, there have been 205 homicides in the City of Milwaukee, meaning the city has already broke its historic homicide records.

