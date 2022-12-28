WATCH: Austin, Texas, Waffle House Fight Caught on Video

A fight at an Austin, Texas, Waffle House was captured in a viral video.

The Twitter page Wallstreet_Ray (@rbaylor_74) shared the Waffle House fight video on December 22, 2022, writing, “The craziest Waffle House fight in Austin TX straight up WWE match😂”

The Twitter video has accrued more than 900,000 views.

However, the Twitter user wrote that the video was a year old.

You can watch the video below, but be forewarned that it uses graphic language.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘I Just Want My Waffle,’ a Man Says in the Viral Video, Which Shows a Brawl Between Customers & Employees Behind the Counter

The video starts with a verbal argument. It’s not clear what it was about.

“Bro, what the f*** going on, bro, hell no,” a man says in the video. “Bro, I just want my waffle… what they doing, bro cmon…what’s going down…oh s***…” he says.

A woman is on the counter at one point. Someone throws something at the woman, and she and a second woman climb on the counter, the video shows.

An employee throws something and then there is an all-out brawl between customers and employees behind the counter, according to the video.

People pull out cell phones as the fight continues. At one point, a person is seen in the video pummeling an employee in the head.

“All of you need to start training,” a man says in the 2 minute, 9 second long video.

“..Y’all better than that, man, c’mon man, you’re supposed to be supporting each other,” a man says in the video.

A customer threw a chair at an employee in the video and then picked up a second chair. “You’re about to go to jail, chill,” a man warns in the video.

The Waffle House Fight Did Not Happen in Georgia, the Twitter User Wrote

I’ve been sitting on this gold for well over a year, anybody saying it’s from last week is cap! 🧢 pic.twitter.com/gcGgZ78wlb — Wallstreet_Ray (@rbaylor_74) December 28, 2022

According to the original Twitter user, Wallstreet_Ray, people are making false claims about the Waffle House video.

“The Waffle House brawl is my video all these pages stealing my post! No it wasn’t Christmas and no it wasn’t in Georgia! I’ve been sitting in this video for over a year now🤣” the Twitter user wrote.

The Waffle House brawl is my video all these pages stealing my post! No it wasn’t Christmas and no it wasn’t in Georgia! I’ve been sitting in this video for over a year now🤣 — Wallstreet_Ray (@rbaylor_74) December 28, 2022

His Twitter page says he’s a day trader who lives in Houston, Texas.

He shared a screenshot showing the video was first posted in Austin, Texas, on September 18, 2021, writing, “I’ve been sitting on this gold for well over a year, anybody saying it’s from last week is cap! 🧢”

He wrote on Twitter, “Even in the midst of a Waffle House brawl I gave the people immense value and told them they need to start trading so they never have to deal with customers like that. I’m never not thinking about trading; get a friend like me you’ll get rich🤣🤷🏾‍♂️”

There was an incident at Waffle House in Georgia on Christmas Day 2022, but it was a different incident. According to the Morgan County Citizen, Alexis Shaianne Smith, 27, is accused of trying to strike a manager after an argument over a to-go order.

