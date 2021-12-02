‘The Bitch Who Stole Christmas’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

RuPaul is here to usher in the holiday season with “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas,” airing Thursday, December 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas” streaming online:

VH1's "The B— Who Stole Christmas" "The B— Who Stole Christmas" starring RuPaul premieres Thursday, December 2nd at 9 pm ET/PT as part of VH1's "Naughty or Nice" Holiday

It seems like every channel is getting in on the holiday movie game and VH1 is no exception. For 2021, it is debuting an original holiday film called “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas,” starring everyone’s favorite drag queen, RuPaul.

The VH1 press release teases:

In the draggiest Christmas movie ever made, a workaholic big-city fashion journalist is sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town to dig up a story when she finds herself in the middle of cut-throat housewives, a high-stakes “Winter Ball” competition, and a sinister plot that could destroy Christmas fore-evah! Starring RuPaul, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Ridings, Michelle Visage, Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Peppermint, Jan, Jaymes Mansfield, Latrice Royale, Gottmik, Morgan McMichaels, Porkchop, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Chad Michaels, Heidi N Closet, Kelly Mantle, Kimora Blac, Laganja Estranja, Manila Luzon, Mayhem Miller, Pandora Boxx, Raven, Rock M. Sakura, Kylie Sonique Love, Kim Petras, Charo, and Anna Maria Horsford.

“The Bitch Who Stole Christmas” is part of VH1’s full slate of holiday fun airing December 2. At 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific comes “RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Cast ‘Ruveal,” which will introduce all the drag queens from the upcoming new season as “fans will see their looks showcased as reigning Queen, Symone, announces them walking down the runway.”

After the “Ruveal” comes a special presentation of the new Paramount Plus series “Queen of the Universe,” a show that “brings together fourteen of the world’s fiercest queens as they vie for the title of ‘Queen of the Universe’ and a cash prize of $250,000.”

According to the VH1 press release:

Each episode will showcase the contestants’ vocal prowess as they debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and a “Pop Diva Panel” of judges which include, multi-Emmy and Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams; platinum-selling recording artist, three-time Emmy Award-winning producer and judge of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Michelle Visage; American drag superstar Trixie Mattel; and three-time Grammy-nominated global songstress Leona Lewis. Five-time BAFTA TV Award-winner Graham Norton serves as host, with global drag icon RuPaul as an Executive Producer.

And that’s not all! “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas” is just the tip of the holiday iceberg. VH1 announced in October that it is offering its viewers a whole slew of holiday movies as part of its “Naughty or Nice” holiday programming slate.

The rest of the films are as follows:

“Hip Hop Family Christmas,” premiering Monday, December 6, starring Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah, MC Lyte, Redman, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe and more.

“Let’s Get Merried,” premiering Monday, December 13, starring Mishel Prada, Xosha Roquemore, Tahj Mowry, Nicolette Pearse, and more.

“Miracles Across 125th Street,” premiering Monday, December 20, starring Nick Cannon, Lil Kim, Chrisette Michele, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Tommy Davidson, Bruce Church aka “Bruce Bruce,” Luenell Campbell aka “Luenell,” Fred Hammond, Karen Clark Sheard, Akon, and more.

“The Bitch Who Stole Christmas” kicks things off Thursday, December 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on VH1.