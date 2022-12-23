Brick House Fire Video: Cable, Wisconsin, Cafe Destroyed

The Brick House Cafe & Catering was a Cable, Wisconsin, restaurant that was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.” The cafe caught fire on December 23, 2022.

“It is with extreme sadness that we let you know that The Brick House Cafe & Catering caught fire today,” the Cable Chamber of Commerce wrote on Facebook. You can see photos and videos of the Brick House fire throughout this article.

In July of 2014, the Brick House “was honored to be featured on The Food Networks top rated show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives with Guy Fieri,” its website says.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the Cable community was uniting to help the Brick House and first responders.

A woman named Abbey Jean wrote on Facebook, “My heart aches for Heather Ludzack and our community.

The Brick House is where I got my footing as a chef in Cable. I am forever grateful to Heather and the Brick House for my time there. My heart is broken over the fire. 😥”

Heather Ludzack, the cafe’s owner, is also the executive director of the Cable Chamber of Commerce.

She added: “Heather is a pillar of our community. Whenever there has been trouble, fires, disasters, injury, or devastation within our community Heather has always been one of the first to respond and help others without batting an eye. It’s time to return the favor. We are here to support you, H!”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Brick House Is a ‘Total Loss,’ the Cafe Wrote on Facebook, Sharing Video of the Fire

The Brick House Cafe & Catering shared a video to its Facebook page of the fire.

“As many of you may have heard, The Brick House Cafe caught fire today. Everyone is safe but our cafe is a total loss. We want to thank the firefighters, volunteers, and our community for doing all that they can to help with this unfortunate event,” the cafe wrote.

“The Brick House Cafe will be closed until further notice.”

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. People expressed sadness on the cafe’s Facebook page comment thread.

“Thankful for your safety but so incredibly sorry for your loss. Your potato chips were the most delcious I ever ate,” wrote one woman.

“So sorry to hear this – glad everyone is safe! I hope you’re able to rebuild – Brick House is a Cable fixture!” wrote another.

“The Brick House has been such an incredible asset to this community. 😢” a woman wrote.

‘Our Local Businesses & Community Have Come Together,’ the Cable, Wisconsin, Chamber of Commerce Wrote

The Chamber of Commerce wrote that the community was uniting.

“Our local businesses and community have come together to help in the best way they can and our local firefighters and volunteers have been working hard in this extremely cold weather to put out the fire. Everyone is safe and unharmed,” the Chamber of Commerce wrote.

“Cable Community Center is open for firefighters and volunteers to warm up. The Cable Cafe is working on coffee, hot chocolate, and food. Velō Cafe is bringing coffee and soup.”

The Brick House’s website explains its history: