Carson Senfield: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Carson Senfield was a student at the University of Tampa in Florida who was shot and killed after he exited an Uber and tried to enter the car of another man.

On September 17, 2022, at 1:20 a.m., Tampa Police officers “were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Arch St in reference to a subject that was shot,” Tampa police wrote in a news release.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered.”

The shooter has not been criminally charged.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Senfield ‘Attempted to Enter the Vehicle of Another Adult Male,’ Police Say

Many people in Orchard Park are devastated after the loss of Carson Senfield. He was shot and killed in Tampa this morning. Police say Senfield was a college student and was trying to get into a car. The driver who didn't know Carson shot him. Carson was turning 19. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/fEdrwHZXxg — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) September 18, 2022

Tampa police confirmed that “the individual shot was a current student at the University of Tampa.”

According to witnesses, “the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near the 1000 block of W Arch St just prior to the incident. After exiting his Uber, the individual attempted to enter the vehicle of another adult male parked nearby. The driver, who did not know the individual or why he was forcing his way into his vehicle, shot the man, striking him in the upper body. The driver said he feared for his life.”

Police noted, “The individual shot died from his injuries on scene. The shooter, who remained at the scene, is cooperating with detectives.”

They added: “Due to Marsy’s Law and the circumstances surrounding this incident, neither the shooter nor the shooting victim are being identified at this time. Any potential charges would be decided by the State Attorney’s Office. No additional details are available at this time.”

It’s not clear why Senfield tried to enter the other vehicle.

2. There Is a GoFundMe Page to Help Senfield’s Family

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $100,000 to help Senfield’s family.

The page reads,

While no actions or words can touch the heartache from the unimaginable loss of Carson, we all are searching for any way to help. With that, we are setting this up to share amongst those who may be looking to help immediately. A private flight has been arranged to get them to Florida and back tomorrow to continue the process of the impossible. It is a major expense, but also understand the importance of getting them there as peacefully, lovingly, and gently as possible. So please know that this will be a way to directly help/impact them with this expense at this time. Again, there are no words, just hope that all of our love as a whole is felt and can help carry them.

Senfield had only a single photo, him pictured with friends, visible on his Facebook page. He was a New Yorker, according to Fox 13 News. He was from Orchard Park, near Buffalo, New York.

3. Senfield Was Remembered as a ‘Truly Remarkable Young Man’

A friend, Lillian Lechner, wrote that “the world lost a truly remarkable young man with the tragic and heartbreaking passing of Carson Senfield on Saturday in Tampa, Florida, where he was beginning his Sophomore year at the University of Tampa.”

She continued, “Carson’s grandparents have been longtime fixtures in the Olean Community and his dad Darren, graduated from Olean High before moving to Orchard Park. Carson was the kind of person that we want our kids to emulate…always respectful, selfless and dedicated to helping others, especially young athletes who looked up to him as a leader on the baseball diamond and hockey rink.”

She shared the GoFundMe page and wrote, “Please keep his extended family in your prayers and if you’re able, consider assisting with the expenses associated with bringing Carson back home to Western NY.”

4. Senfield Was Called ‘Hurricane’ in High School

A teacher wrote a tribute to Senfield on facebook.

“I can’t process it. As a teacher, there’s nothing worse than hearing one of your students passed away…especially like this,” he wrote.

“Carson was one of my kiddos. On the first day of classes, Carson jokingly asked if I would call him ‘Hurricane.’ The name stuck for the year. He was a goofball of a guy and he will be sorely missed. My prayers are with the Senfield family 💔”

A friend wrote, “This is is an absolute tragedy. Prayers for the Senfield family. Carson was such an amazing young man and we will all cherish the time we spent with him and his family. RIP #carsonsenfield You will be missed.”

5. Senfield’s High School Superintendent Described Him as Having a ‘Wide Circle of Friends’

Tonight at 5 and 6, hear from the father of Carson Senfield, the Orchard Park grad tragically killed in Tampa @WGRZ (pix: courtesy of Senfield family) pic.twitter.com/GgCBLJ5gKb — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) September 19, 2022

David Lillec, the superintendent of the Orchard Park School District, told Fox 13:

“It saddens me greatly to inform you that the Orchard Park community has suffered a tragic loss as Carson Senfield, a 2021 graduate of Orchard Park High School, passed away today.”

He added: “Given Carson’s wide circle of friends, and the fact that Carson’s two siblings attend OPHS, the Orchard Park School District recognizes that his passing has a far-reaching impact.”