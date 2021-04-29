How to Watch Colorado Spring Game Online Free

The Colorado Buffaloes will play their annual spring game — also known as the Spring Showcase — Friday April 30 at Folsom Field in front of a limited capacity.

The game starts at 11 a.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Colorado spring game online for free:

Colorado Spring Game 2021 Preview

The Buffaloes were 4-1 in their limited 2020 campaign, and they averaged 29.6 points a game on offense while allowing 27.0 points on defense. CU head coach Karl Dorrell has his group focused on the little things this spring in order to improve in both areas. “To me, the number one goal (this spring) is getting our young players reps to get caught up to what we’re doing and also watching how their development goes and being able to teach fundamentals and being able to help bring those guys along,” Dorrell said.

“My focus is on the young players, getting them reps, seeing how they’re developing, how fast they’re coming along,” Dorrell added. “I know what the older players can do. It’s more seeing what those younger players can do that can add to our depth for the fall,” he added.

Quarterback Sam Noyer will be the starter, but he’s recovering from shoulder surgery this spring, so Dorrell is giving younger players Brandon Lewis and J.T. Shrout more playing time in his absence. Lewis came on in relief of Noyer in the Alamo Bowl last year, and he went 6-for-10 for 95 yards with 73 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

“His confidence is very good, very strong. He’s had a very good offseason and he looks the part physically. He’s put on a few pounds and his body is more defined. He’s being more aggressive in coverage and you can feel his presence out there a little more. He’s definitely on the right path,” Dorrell said about Lewis.

Overall, the Colorado coach is pleased with his young team’s progress so far. “Given where we started and where we are now, I think our younger players have a better feel because they’re playing faster,” Dorrell said.

The Buffaloes will have had 14 practices and/or workouts before the spring game Friday, and Dorrell has made it known he’d like to see his squad pick up some momentum and play well to get summer started off on the right note. “The whole goal is to make sure that those young guys feel like they’ve had a productive spring, that they’ve learned a lot, and then they can carry that into the summer,” the Colorado coach added.

