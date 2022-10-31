Delphi Murders Press Conference LIVE STREAM VIDEO

Indiana authorities are holding a press conference in the Delphi murders at 9 a.m. central time on Monday, October 31, 2022. You can watch the press conference live here.

You can also watch it here:

The press conference comes after news broke in Indiana news outlets that a man, Richard Allen, was being held in connection with the high-profile murders of the two girls, Abigail Williams and Liberty German, who were killed in 2017 near Delphi, Indiana, after going for a walk on a bridge.

However, authorities have not explained what they are holding Allen for or what they believe his role, if any, was in the high-profile Delphi murders.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Local TV Station Broke the News of Allen’s Arrest

Fox59broke the news on October 28, 2022.

Allen, who is also known as Ricky Allen and Rick Allen, has not been charged in connection with the Delphi murders, however. He is 50 years old and lives in Delphi, about five minutes from the murder scene. His full name is Richard Matthew Allen. Fox59 cautioned that it’s not yet clear what exact role police believe Allen played in the homicides, just that he was arrested in connection to them.

However, posts by family members of Liberty German, 14, indicated something major was going on. “…At long last we have a face to go with our monster,” Libby’s grandmother Becky Marchand Patty wrote on Facebook after Allen’s arrest. Abigail was 13.

The case is one of the most famous unsolved homicides in the Midwest. One of the girls recorded a snippet of video of the suspected killer, when they encountered a man walking on a bridge, and he could be heard mumbling “down the hill.” The case has spawned true-crime groups and podcasts; many have worked to get justice for the two girls, noting that they left behind a major clue to finding the killer: The video.

Play

Delphi Suspect – Do YOU Recognize The Barbarian? #abbyandlibby #delphi #bridgeguy #delphsuspect #delphimurders This walk cycle is a little more accurate than the last one I created. This time i keep his feet planted as I shift the layers above and keep the lines lined up and rotate and move the image one on top of each other to achieve this. The previous… 2021-02-20T22:22:12Z

Allen Is a Pharmacy Tech Who Recently Sat in Front of a Police Sketch in the Delphi Murder Case

Two chilling photos have emerged since Allen’s arrest.

In 2018, Allen’s wife posted a photo of their daughter on the same bridge. You can see it below. Allen lives on Whiteman Drive in Delphi, Indiana, in a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home, according to property records.

In addition, he was photographed in December 2021 in a Delphi bar with his wife sitting in front of what appears to be a police sketch of the Delphi killer.

It’s not yet clear what information led authorities to Allen. Authorities have been tight-lipped on the development. He does not appear to have a criminal history.

Liberty’s Sister Tweeted That a Press Conference Is Tentatively Set for Monday & Wrote, ‘Today Is the Day’; Police Were Digging Near a Fire Pit in Allen’s Backyard

Before the news broke on Richard Allen, Liberty’s sister said on social media that there was a break in the case.

On October 28, 2022, Liberty’s sister, Kelsi German, tweeted, “Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then. Today is the day💜.”

Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then. Today is the day💜 — Kelsi German (@libertyg_sister) October 28, 2022

Libby’s grandmother Becky Marchand Patty wrote on Facebook:

I guess I am kind of at a loss. Every morning I get up – get my coffee – and start looking for which photo will be the today is the day post. Now I sit here not needing to do it because at long last we have a face to go with our monster. I sit here wondering – now what. Where do we go from here? I realize our lives have again made a big change – we have a very difficult path to start down. It is a path we will gladly face as we know each step taken is one step closer to our monster being convicted. Knowing that makes that walk so much easier. I want to thank everyone who has supported and prayed for our girls daily for 51/2 years – who never gave up! Who grew to love them. I know they are smiling down on the world today knowing it is now a little bit safer. Thank you

According to Fox59, neighbors said police were digging a fire pit in Allen’s backyard the week before his arrest.

READ NEXT: Read More About David DePape’s Blog Posts & Writings