Diane O’Meara Now: Woman in Lennay Kekua Catfish Scandal

Diane O’Meara is the marketing executive whose photos were used without her permission as Lennay Kekua, the name of football player Manti Te’o’s supposed “girlfriend.”

It turned out that Kekua was a catfish. She wasn’t real. But the photos attributed to Kekua were of a real woman, O’Meara, Daily Mail reported.

In 2022, Netflix streamed the show, “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.” The caption reads, “From Notre Dame to the NFL, Manti Te’o’s future in football showed promise until a secret online relationship sent his life and career spiraling.”

Where is O’Meara now? According to her LinkedIn page, she lives in California today and works as a strategic marketing director for an art fair. Before that, she held a variety of other marketing positions. Heavy is not linking to the page for her privacy. She appears to be married, as she uses a different last name today.

‘It’s Very Disturbing,’ O’Meara Told CNN

Face of fake Te'o girlfriend speaks out Diane O'Meara's photos were used without her knowledge to portray the fake girlfriend of football player Manti Te'o. For more CNN videos, check out youtube.com/cnn or visit our site at cnn.com/video/ 2013-01-24T03:39:12Z

O’Meara spoke out about the incident in a 2013 CNN interview.

“It’s hard. I try not to think too much about it…it’s very disturbing. At this point trying to go day-by-day,” she told Anderson Cooper.

She said that the person who used the photos was a former high school classmate then named Ronaiah Tuiasosopo (today a transgender woman known as Naya Tuiasosopo), who has been blamed for being the catfish. She said Tuiasosopo contacted her on Facebook relaying that Tuiasosopo and a cousin had been in a traumatic car accident. Tuiasosopo was creating a slideshow for the cousin, asking if she could send a photo of herself.

Other photos were taken from her Facebook and MySpace pages, she told Cooper. She said Tuiasosopo was upbeat and very religious. She said she had only spoken to Tuiasosopo two or three times in high school. Tuiasosopo had “created this identity that was not me,” she said.

She said it was “hard” that the photos were spread all over the media. She said that catfishing happens every day. O’Meara said she thought it was carefully planned and executed.

According to Cinemaholic, today O’Meara has remained out of the public eye.

Her LinkedIn page does not contain a photo and she appears not to be active on social media.

Deadspin Unraveled the Hoax

LRT: Today marks 3-year anniversary of Lennay Kekua's death. Please keep Manti's little angel in your thoughts. 🙏 😇 pic.twitter.com/SHOZjLrZ1P — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 12, 2015

In 2013, Deadspin revealed that the heartbreaking story of Kekua’s death was a “hoax.” The exhaustively detailed investigation report was written by Timothy Burke and Jack Dickey.

The story of Kekua and Te’o had even made the pages of Sports Illustrated. “In the span of six hours in September, as Sports Illustrated told it, Te’o learned first of the death of his grandmother, Annette Santiago, and then of the death of his girlfriend, Lennay Kekua,” Deadspin reported.

The story went that Kekua, 22, was injured in a car accident in California and then died of leukemia. According to Deadspin, the Sports Illustrated author even described how her “relatives told him that at her lowest points, as she fought to emerge from a coma, her breathing rate would increase at the sound of his voice.”

Started the Manti Te'o Netflix doc last night. A decade later it still astounds me that until the Deadspin story no one fact-checked anything during the whole season or even put a call in with Stanford's registrar's office to check if Lennay Kekua was ever enrolled there. — ben (@VT_Ben) August 19, 2022

According to Deadspin, the football player spoke on television about letters Kekua sent him and the heartfelt story was featured in other respected publications.

ESPN wrote before the hoax unraveled:

Te’o’s family was originally set to meet Kekua for the first time this Saturday, and the emptiness probably will be felt in the same way it has been every day since her passing, when the couple’s ritual of falling asleep on the phone together came to a tragic end. Kekua made Te’o promise he would not leave Notre Dame should anything happen to her, requesting only a few white roses. So he responded three days after her death by recording 12 tackles in a prime-time win at then-No. 10 Michigan State.

Only it wasn’t true.

Deadspin Wrote, ‘There Was No Lennay Kekua’

Deadspin could find no record of Kekua or her death and discovered photos of her were of a woman who had never met Te’o.

According to the Deadspin investigation, the relationship began on Twitter between @MTeo_5 and @lovalovaloveYOU, on Oct. 10, 2011.

However, the photos on that account were of the other woman unearthed by Deadspin, who was not Kekua. She told Deadspin she had sent the picture to a high school acquaintance named Ronaiah Tuiasosopo, who was actually a family friend of the football player.

Deadspin wrote, “we spoke with friends and relatives of Ronaiah Tuiasosopo who asserted that Ronaiah was the man behind Lennay. He created Lennay in 2008.”

Concluded Deadspin, “There was no Lennay Kekua.”

According to Deadspin, Notre Dame released this statement:

On Dec. 26, Notre Dame coaches were informed by Manti Te’o and his parents that Manti had been the victim of what appears to be a hoax in which someone using the fictitious name Lennay Kekua apparently ingratiated herself with Manti and then conspired with others to lead him to believe she had tragically died of leukemia. The University immediately initiated an investigation to assist Manti and his family in discovering the motive for and nature of this hoax. While the proper authorities will continue to investigate this troubling matter, this appears to be, at a minimum, a sad and very cruel deception to entertain its perpetrators.

Te’o wrote:

This is incredibly embarrassing to talk about, but over an extended period of time, I developed an emotional relationship with a woman I met online. We maintained what I thought to be an authentic relationship by communicating frequently online and on the phone, and I grew to care deeply about her. To realize that I was the victim of what was apparently someone’s sick joke and constant lies was, and is, painful and humiliating. It further pains me that the grief I felt and the sympathies expressed to me at the time of my grandmother’s death in September were in any way deepened by what I believed to be another significant loss in my life. I am enormously grateful for the support of my family, friends and Notre Dame fans throughout this year. To think that I shared with them my happiness about my relationship and details that I thought to be true about her just makes me sick. I hope that people can understand how trying and confusing this whole experience has been. In retrospect, I obviously should have been much more cautious. If anything good comes of this, I hope it is that others will be far more guarded when they engage with people online than I was. Fortunately, I have many wonderful things in my life, and I’m looking forward to putting this painful experience behind me as I focus on preparing for the NFL Draft.

