Disney Magical Holiday Celebration 2021 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Start off your holiday season with “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” premiering Sunday, November 28 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Disney Magical Holiday Celebration special online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Disney Magical Holiday Celebration special live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2021 Disney Magical Holiday Celebration special live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 Disney Magical Holiday Celebration special live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Disney Magical Holiday Celebration special live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ 2021 Preview

Star-studded Christmas celebration “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” takes viewers on a magical wonderful tour of the various Disney Parks.

Hosted by “Dancing With the Stars” alums and siblings Derek and Julianne Hough plus Ariana DeBose, the show will feature performances by some of today’s hottest stars.

The press release teases:

The special will sparkle with holiday cheer, offering heartwarming moments and exclusive sneak peeks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company. Viewers can look forward to a sneak peek at “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser,” opening March 1, 2022, at Walt Disney World Resort; a trip on board the all-new Disney Wish from Disney Cruise Line; and special looks at Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” and Steven Spielberg’s new film “West Side Story.” As part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, commemorating 50 years of Walt Disney World Resort, every touch of holiday magic will be an extra special, EARidescent treat.

According to the ABC press release, the performances are as follows:

Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose – “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” and “Holiday” medley

AFTR PRTY – “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and “Winter Wonderland” medley

Jimmie Allen – “Silent Night”

Kristin Chenoweth – “(Everyone’s Waitin’ For) The Man with the Bag” and “Jingle Bell Rock” mash-up

Darren Criss – “Happy Holidays / The Holiday Season” medley

Brett Eldredge – “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

NEEDTOBREATHE and Switchfoot – "Hometown Christmas"

Norah Jones – “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)” and “Blue Christmas” medley

Gwen Stefani – “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and “Jingle Bells”

Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” medley

ABC will follow up their Magical Holiday Celebration with the annual CMA Country Christmas on Monday, November 29 and then the annual “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” on December 25, which will once again by hosted by Derek and Julianne Hough.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” airs Sunday, November 28 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.