Duke Webb: Army Member Is Accused Rockford Bowling Alley Mass Shooter

Duke Webb is an active duty member of the U.S. Army who was named by authorities as the suspect accused in the mass shooting at Don Carter’s bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois. Three people were killed, and three others were injured. “We believe this is a completely random act,” the police chief, Dan O’Shea, said in a December 27 news conference.

Police are in contact with the U.S. Army about Dyke Webb, he said. He’s facing three murder charges and three attempted murder charges. He tried to disguise himself when police arrived, according to the chief. He said the motive is not clear, but it’s not believe that the suspect knew the victims, who have not yet been named.

The business also houses a carry-out restaurant, and teenagers who were wounded in the mass shooting were just there to pick up food, police said.

“UPDATE: 37-year-old white male suspect is in custody. There are no others being sought at this time,” Rockford police tweeted on the evening of December 26.

Two hours before, police wrote, “Please continue to stay away from Don Carter’s area on East State Street. It’s still an active situation and officers are continuing to clear the area.”

1. Duke Webb Is From Florida But Has Ties to Missouri

Duke Webb was described by the police chief as a resident of the state of Florida and a current active military member. Online records show he has past ties to Missouri. It’s not clear why he was in Rockford the day after Christmas. However, family posts on Facebook indicated he has relatives who live in Illinois, including in the Rockford area.

His sister, who was from Sikeston, Missouri, died at age 40 in 2019, according to her obituary. That obituary says that Webb also has a brother. His brother lives in Illinois.

Online records show that Webb was listed as a title manager for a Florida investment company at one point.

Online records show Webb had a P.O. Box tied to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

O’Shea said in an initial news conference that multiple phone calls came in about shots being fired at the bowling alley/restaurant.

Here’s an old picture of Webb as a child.

“Calls were coming in. There were multiple victims.” He said three people were deceased, and three were being treated at local hospitals. The suspect was immediately in custody.

2. A Video Captured the Sound of Multiple Gunshots

The above video, from outside the bowling alley, captured the sound of multiple gunshots as well as arriving first responders.

“There’s cops everywhere. There are so many gunshots, someone’s dead,” a man says in the video.

There were 20-25 people inside the building at the time of the mass shooting, according to the chief. He said it was under investigation why Duke Webb was in Rockford.

3. The Police Chief Believes the Shooting Was Random

O’Shea said police believe that the mass shooting was “random.” Two handguns were recovered at the scene, said the chief.

“This is an obvious active shooter,” he said, adding that the gunman was still in the building when officers responded. Officers did not fire their weapons. He said he believes the “one suspect who did all of the shooting is in custody along with all of the weapons.”

4. Teenagers Were Among the Victims

Authorities had not yet released the names of the victims, but they did say teenagers were among them. The police chief said those shot and killed were all males, ages 73, 69 and 65.

Those injured were:

A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the face but survived.

A 16 year old female was shot in the shoulder and she has been treated and released from a local hospital.

A 60 year old male multiple gunshot wounds surgery overnight and critical condition.

The teenage victims were at the establishment picking up food because it’s also a carry-out establishment.

5. A Congressman Called the Mass Shooting a ‘Heinous Attack in Our Community’

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger wrote on Twitter, “Praying for the victims and their families tonight after the heinous attack in our community. As we continue to learn more and hold the responsible party accountable, I want to thank the @RockfordPD for their swift action in apprehending the suspect.”

Mayor Tom McNamara issued this statement to WREX-TV:

I’m angered and saddened by the violence tonight at Don Carter Lanes. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones. I’m also thinking of those who were injured and my hopes are with them for a quick and full recovery. I appreciate all of our first responders who quickly and heroically arrived to secure the scene. Our investigators have much work ahead of them to determine exactly what happened and who was responsible. Please give the police the space they need to investigate this event and keep all in your prayers.

