Eden Palmer Death: Constellatia Martin Accused in Fatal Crash

Constellatia Martin is the suspect accused of causing the fatal crash that killed San Francisco, California, mother Eden Palmer on April 22, 2023.

“Eden was one of the loveliest, dynamic, intelligent, magical, magnetic and humorous people I have ever met. She was a wonderful friend, stellar mother, daughter, wife and sister,” a woman who knew Palmer wrote in a tribute on the GoFundMe page established to help Palmer’s family. “There will never be another like her in this world. Truly a major loss.”

According to VINE LINK, Martin, 24, is in custody in the San Mateo County Jail.

“Constellatia Martin (24) charged with 5 felonies including gross vehicular manslaughter, to be arraigned at 1:30p today. 4/22/23, Martin allegedly drove northbound in the southbound lanes of I-280, striking an oncoming vehicle, killing the driver & injuring 14 yr old passenger,” the San Mateo County District Attorney announced on Twitter.

Constellatia Martin (24) charged with 5 felonies including gross vehicular manslaughter, to be arraigned at 1:30p today. 4/22/23, Martin allegedly drove northbound in the southbound lanes of I-280, striking an oncoming vehicle, killing the driver & injuring 14 yr old passenger. pic.twitter.com/63h9IOWr6t — San Mateo County District Attorney (@SanMateoCoDA) April 27, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Constellatia Martin Is Accused of Driving the Wrong Way on Interstate 280 & Then Undressing After the Crash That Killed Eden Palmer

Fatal crash Southbound 280 south of SR-92

White Ford sedan traveling Wrong way (northbound on southbound lanes) crashed with a Black BMW traveling southbound in the #4 lane.

Driver of BMW (White Female in her 40s) pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel pic.twitter.com/lNLiBJMbyR — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) April 22, 2023

On April 22, 2023, at approximately 2:38 p.m., Redwood City Area units “received calls of a white Ford sedan traveling the wrong-way on I-280 southbound. It appears the Ford was traveling northbound on the southbound lanes of I-280, south of SR-92 when it crashed head-on with a Black BMW SUV traveling within the #4 or #5 lane of I-280 southbound,” the California Highway Patrol’s Redwood City office wrote in a post to its Facebook page.

“The driver of the Ford (Constellatia A Martin) was detained and placed under arrest for California Vehicle Code 192 – Vehicular Manslaughter and other additional charges pending further investigation. Martin was transported to Stanford Medical Center with major injuries,” the release said.

“The female driver of the BMW was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. The male juvenile occupying the front passenger seat of the BMW was transported to Stanford Medical Center with major injuries. It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, a toxicology report is pending,” the release added. “The three right lanes of I-280 southbound were closed for approximately two hours and then the #3 lane was reopened. At approximately 5:30PM all five lanes were open.”

According to NBC Bay Area, Palmer was driving her 14-year-old son to a soccer game.

Martin was arrested after being discovered “undressed in a nearby field,” the television station reported, adding that Martin was accused of vehicular manslaughter charges while under the influence of drugs.

CHP Redwood City tweeted when the crash occurred, “Fatal crash Southbound 280 south of SR-92. White Ford sedan traveling Wrong way (northbound on southbound lanes) crashed with a Black BMW traveling southbound in the #4 lane. Driver of BMW (White Female in her 40s) pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.”

UPDATE: Computer science teacher Constellatia Martin (color photo) out of hospital, jailed, charged by @SanMateoCoDA w/vehicular manslaughter while DUI, DUI causing death, hit-and-run & driving wrong way in I-280 crash that killed Eden Palmer (B&W photo) in @CHP_RedwoodCity case pic.twitter.com/usw56sBkMs — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) April 27, 2023

The charges are based on “the erratic behavior, the officers looking at her eyes, the statements she was making,” San Mateo County DA Steve Wagstaffe said, according to NBC Bay Area, saying the suspect “made a large number of bizarre statements.”

According to RWC Pulse, Palmer was killed in a “wrong-way collision on Interstate 280” on a Saturday afternoon, “south of State Route 92, in Woodside.”

RWC Pulse reported that authorities identified the driver of the sedan as Martin, who “reportedly undressed and got out of the Ford,” despite suffering major injuries.

Martin “was nude” when officers approached, CHP spokesman Arturo Montiel said to RWC Pulse.

2. Eden Palmer’s Son Called His Mother ‘a Shining Light in My Life’

Anatole, Palmer’s eldest son, told NBC Bay Area that she was his best friend and he wants the suspect charged to the fullest extent under the law.

“It’s been very difficult, obviously not having my mom around. Someone whose been a shining light in my life and so many people’s lives,” he said to the television station.

Palmer’s LinkedIn page says she had a long history working in the fashion industry as a director of merchandising and global brand marketing consultant. She had bachelor’s and associate’s degrees in art, and she studied in Paris, France, according to the LinkedIn page.

3. A GoFundMe to Help Eden Palmer’s Family Described Her as a ‘Beloved Wife, Mother, Friend, Community Volunteer & Force for Anyone Who Ever Needed Anything’

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $130,000 for Palmer’s kids.

“The family of Eden Palmer appreciates the community’s support in helping to recover from their tragic loss. On Saturday April 22, 2023, Eden was driving her younger son to a soccer match on the Peninsula when a wrong-way driver on 280 crashed into their car head-on… Eden and their family dog passed away,” it says.

“Eden was a beloved wife, mother, friend, community volunteer and force for anyone who ever needed anything. It’s time for us to honor Eden and rally around her family as they need our support,” the GoFundMe says.

It continued:

Her youngest suffered massive internal injuries and while making a miraculous recovery, he will have a lifetime of care needs. He and Eden shared dreams of him attending college – they were making plans for college tours. We want to make sure their dreams are fulfilled. Anatole, who is her 18-year old son, has expressed gratitude to the community and staff at Stanford Medical Center for saving his brother’s life and for delivering wonderful care to his brother and grieving father, grandparents, and extended family. Anatole has plans to attend Cal this Fall and hopes it’s still a possibility. Eden’s great love was her family. She was a force and her memory will be kept alive in all of the things we do to honor her legacy – Thank you for contributing to this fund to help Eden’s children. And if you have time, please donate or spend volunteer hours at the San Francisco Food Bank in her memory.

4. Those Who Knew Eden Palmer Remembered Her ‘Warm Presence’ & Grace

The SF Glens Family mourns the loss of one of our parents, Eden Palmer, whose son Anatole plays on our U19 Boys. Please consider donating to a GoFundMe to help her family during this trying time. 🔗: https://t.co/TXMP6jTQ0L pic.twitter.com/ZZzjrgu9x9 — SF Glens Academy (@SFGlensAcademy) April 28, 2023

People offered tributes to Palmer on the GoFundMe page.

One woman wrote that she “worked at the gap with Eden and knew her love for life and family. This is truly tragic and my thought go out to her husbands and both sons. I wish her youngest a strong recovery.”

Wrote another, “I remember Eden fondly from my day at Gap. She always had such a wonderful smile and warm presence. I’m deeply sorry for your loss.”

Another wrote, “Eden was a coworker from years ago but so memorable because of her beauty , grace and kindness . I’m so heartbroken because she loved her boys and this accident was senseless.”

5. Constellatia Martin Worked as a Teacher in Palo Alto

UPDATE: Eden Palmer, 54, of SF ID’d as driver of BMW who died after she was hit by wrong-way driver of Ford, @AnnRubinKTVU reports. Her son, 14, seriously hurt. Computer science teacher Constellatia Martin, 24, arrested by @CHP_RedwoodCity on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter pic.twitter.com/PvxnMCbxX6 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) April 25, 2023

According to SFist, Martin’s LinkedIn page showed the suspect went by the name Stella Martin.

Martin “teaches 6th and 8th grade computer science in Palo Alto,” the LinkedIn page says.

READ NEXT: Louisville Active Shooter Connor Sturgeon.