Elizabeth Jasso Missing: Police & Family Search for Woman in Baytown, Texas

Elizabeth Jasso is a missing woman from Baytown, Texas. She was last seen on August 5, 2021. Jasso’s family believes she faked her pregnancy after her husband’s death. Elizabeth Jasso had not been found as of August 10, 2021. The 31-year-old woman had said she was pregnant with twins before she vanished.

Baytown Police said in a statement they are investigating Jasso’s disappearance as an active missing person case, but say they believe she could be going through a mental health crisis. The 31-year-old Jasso was last seen driving her white 2017 BMW sedan with Texas license plate NZK4426, police said. Baytown Police asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 281-427-TIPS.

The case quickly spread on social media after Jasso’s mother-in-law pleaded for help finding Jasso in a now-deleted Facebook post, saying that Jasso was 40 weeks pregnant. A local news station, ABC 13, interviewed several family members who were concerned about the wellbeing of Jasso and her twins. But her family then revealed they had learned Jasso was likely never pregnant, according to ABC 13. The case has continued to gain interest online because of those twists and turns. A Facebook group discussing Jasso’s disappearance has more than 22,000 members.

“To me it was like a novella. A Lifetime movie,” Victoria Cruz-Ramirez, Jasso’s cousin-in-law, told ABC 13. “”I just feel that whenever she sees this, I hope you’re alright. I hope you’re okay, by all means. But that you get evaluated somehow. That her family evaluates her with everything that she’s going through. Whatever she’s dealing with.”

Here’s what you need to know about Elizabeth Jasso:

1. Jasso Vanished on the Day She Had Said She Was Going to Be Induced

UPDATE: Elizabeth Jasso’s family now says they do not believe she was pregnant, but she is still missing. https://t.co/Dotnc6Nr0o — Briana Conner (@BrianaReports) August 7, 2021

Jasso, who also goes by Liz Jasso, and whose maiden name is Elizabeth Cano, went missing on the day she had said she was going to be induced to give birth to twins. She wrote on Facebook on August 4, “Y’all pray for this girl… Inducement scheduled for tomorrow to bring our boys in to the world .” She had told her family she was scheduled to be induced at 10 a.m.

On August 5, the last day she was seen, she posted a photo of her husband’s grave and wrote, “My heart is filled with so much joy & sadness. All I can imagine is your big beautiful smile as you body rock up in heaven…but the day is here & I know your spirit flies all around me. I promise that Cash & Royalty will know how great you were….I love you forever pendejo.”

According to ABC 13 News, Jasso’s mother-in-law, Blanca Gonzalez, said she filed a missing person report after Jasso disappeared before her hospital appointment. Rubio told the news station they last talked on August 4, “I had talked to her Wednesday night saying, ‘Little mija, I can’t wait until tomorrow. You better not have them babies until I get home.'”

Gonzalez told the news station Jasso was seen leaving her house the morning of August 5 without the bag she had packed to take to the hospital. The bag was left next to her door, Gonzalez said. “It’s just, ever since, we don’t know nothing,” she told ABC 13.

In the initial report on Jasso being missing, her father told ABC 13, “We’re worried. Very worried about her, and her safety and her babies.” Her mother told the news station, “”Let us know you’re OK. I know in my heart you are OK. We are all praying you, OK?”

Jasso’s friend, Gigi Dominquez, told ABC 13, “She’s always smiling, always laughing. To not see that right now, it hurts to know maybe… We’re not thinking the worst and praying for the best. We are praying that somebody calls, or she calls, and says we are in the hospital and the boys are fine.”

2. Jasso’s Husband Was Shot & Killed in Baytown 6 Months Before She Disappeared & Jasso Was Last Seen at Her Husband’s Gravesite

Jasso was last seen by workers at the cemetery where her husband is buried the morning of August 5, according to ABC 13. She posted a photo of her husband’s gravesite on Facebook about 8:30 a.m. that day. Jasso’s husband, Milko Jasso, was shot and killed on February 17, 2021, in Baytown, according to a Baytown Sun article from the time. Milko Jasso was 29.

According to the Sun article, Baytown Police Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed said the shooting happened about 4:40 a.m. at a home on Park Street in Baytown. The newspaper wrote, “Police responded to a shooting report there, Freed said, and discovered the man dead with at least one gunshot. The preliminary investigation showed that Jasso started a physical confrontation with a 20-year-old woman and her 36-year-old boyfriend inside their home. At some point during the fight the woman retrieved a handgun and shot Jasso, Freed said.”

The man and woman were taken into custody at the scene, according to the Baytown Sun report. No charges had been filed as of the February 18, 2021, article, and it was not immediately clear if they have been charged since. According to his obituary, Jasso had two children, a son and daughter, from a previous relationship.

ABC 13 reported Jasso’s family and friends had been gathering at her home and at the cemetery after she disappeared to support each other.

3. Jasso’s Sister & Father Told Her In-Laws That Jasso Wasn’t Pregnant, Had Bought Fake Ultrasounds Online & Can’t ‘Evan Have Kids’

Jasso’s cousin-in-law told ABC 13 that after Jasso disappeared, they uncovered evidence she had faked her pregnancy, including by buying fake sonogram photos online. She said, “The sister and the father said that, ‘You know she wasn’t pregnant. They figured that she was faking the pregnancy. She couldn’t even have kids.”





Play



Elizabeth Jasso – Runaway or missing? Fake pregnancy? When Elizabeth Jasso disappeared from Baytown, Texas, at 40 weeks pregnant with twins, her family and friends were understandably alarmed. Soon after news of her disappearance on August 5th, family and friends learned the shocking news that Elizabeth may have been faking her pregnancy all along. Elizabeth remains missing – did she intentionally disappear to… 2021-08-07T21:07:00Z

Jasso’s mother-in-law, Blanco Gonzalez, wrote in a now-deleted August 6 Facebook post, “I am completely at a loss of words with what I have discovered … Me and my family and friends have been deceived by my daughter in law. This is my daughter in law she has faked her pregnancy with fake ultrasound photos and we had no clue at all being that I lost my son a few months ago and her I was and everyone else thinking we were waiting on the arrival of my grandsons. So Liz if you are seeing this thank you for getting our hopes up I just ask you to come home and come forward with answers.”

Jasso has not posted on Facebook or Instagram since she went missing. The Baytown Police Department have not revealed any additional information about the investigation as of August 10, 2021. The case remains active and ongoing, police said. A department spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment by Heavy. Jasso’s in-laws and her parents could also not be reached by Heavy.

Jasso’s sister-in-law, Steph Cisneros, wrote in a now-private Facebook post, “I’m still completely lost for words … my inbox is going crazy and sorry if I haven’t messaged you back but yes the family put 2 and 2 together and yes we know Elizabeth Jasso she faked her whole pregnancy. All we seeing all over fb is so many judgements so much negativity and everyone just putting in their 2 cents which I understand this is social media that’s what everyone does but please don’t forget how all this has hurt my family here we thought we were about to have 2 baby boys born into this world and there isn’t even no babies.”

She added, “This has broke our hearts tremendously 💔💔💔 to everyone I haven’t messaged back just know yes we know and we are taking it hard like we just lost my brother in February and now it’s like losing 2 of his babies that wasn’t even real that we all was so excited about meeting and waiting for their arrival smfh life isn’t fair at all this is beyond heartbreaking.. and as for Liz I hope she returns safely and gets the help she needs cause this is a illness that needs attention by a therapist or hospital.”

4. Jasso Had a Baby Shower & Pregnancy Photo Shoot & Posted Often About Being Pregnant on Instagram & Facebook

Jasso’s social media pages show she had a baby shower and had a pregnancy photo shoot that included a photo that had her late husband edited in. Jasso posted frequently on Instagram and Facebook about being pregnant after the death of her husband. Gonzalez, her mother-in-law, told ABC 13, “They took my son, but I was going to be blessed with two boys.”

One of Jasso’s Instagram photos show her with her husband’s daughter, with the caption, “Big Sister loves her baby brothers Cash & Royalty.” The photo shows a seemingly pregnant Jasso with her husband’s daughter kissing her stomach. Another photo shows her at her husband’s gravesite with the caption, “I love you hubby… Thank you for the precious blessings.” She had a gender reveal party in March 2021, according to her Instagram.

In July 2019, she wrote on Instagram, “Happy Anniversary on our first year of marriage. We meet 2 1/2 years ago

Since day 1 we have been inseparable even throughout our “breakups” lol. On day 3 we were already staying at one another’s houses. At 6-months, we moved into our first place together. At 1 1/2 years, you asked me to marry you. Now 1 year later we’re celebrating our first marriage anniversary. It has been a quick and crazy ride with many obstacles along the way but one thing is for sure for the both of us… It will always be YOU & I at the end… & I look forward to continue celebrating FOREVER WITH YOU!!! Te amo pendejo de mami.”

Jasso told her husband she was pregnant before his death. Her Instagram shows a photo from January 22, 2021, of him with her head on his stomach and the caption, “Daddy loves the growing belly 🥰 #JassoTwins.”

5. Jasso’s Sister Said on Facebook, ‘True Friends & Family Love Elizabeth Jasso No Matter What the Situation’

Jasso’s sister, Isabella Cano, wrote on Facebook on August 6, “True family and friends love Elizabeth Jasso no matter what the situation. Regardless of whether she is pregnant or not, she’s still missing! So can we focus on that instead of picking her apart and help get her back home!

Cano added, “Please don’t be hurtful about what we do not understand. As unfortunate as the circumstances are, our goal is still to get her home safely to her loved ones. Let’s not forget she is still a daughter, sister, friend and ect. We still don’t have any information on her whereabouts and we are still very concerned. Liz if you are seeing this, we are praying for you and we hope you come home soon.”

A friend commented on Cano’s post, writing, “Girl you said it right ✅ people judge and thats what they do I hope she can come out of this and know that its okay I am not perfect and no one is and no one has the right to speak on this topic only she knows what happened crazy to see how many judgemental people there is.”

Another friend wrote, ” hope she was found safe and with family pregnant or not she’s a human being. Nobody knows what she went thru but her. Elizabeth if you happen to see this. Keep your head up girl and get the help that you need you’ll be alright.”

READ NEXT: Flight Attendants Duct-Tape Unhinged Passenger [WATCH]