Elizabeth Vargas’ Ex-Husband, Marc Cohn, Is a Grammy-Winning Singer

Elizabeth Vargas was married to ex-husband Marc Cohn, who is a Grammy-award winning singer known for “Walking in Memphis,” a Top 40 hit.

Vargas is best known for her work on ABC’s 20/20. There, Vargas worked as a co-host, correspondent and news coordinator. She is now stepping into former host John Walsh‘s shoes as the new host of America’s Most Wanted. The new season premiere of America’s Most Wanted airs at 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday, March 15, 2021.

Vargas and Cohn were married July 20, 2002 and divorced in 2014. The couple had two children, both sons. Zachary is 18 and Anthony is 14.

Here’s what you need to know:

Vargas Described Her Divorce From Cohn Was ‘Brutally Difficult’ & He Filed for Divorce When She Was in Rehab

Elizabeth Vargas is ushering in a new era of #AmericasMostWanted. https://t.co/1QARocVGi7 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 8, 2021

Vargas was in rehab for alcohol in 2014, and soon after returning home, learned her husband was divorcing her.

“It was brutally difficult,” she told People in 2016. “I think anyone can imagine what that felt like.”

She wrote about the brutal split in her memoir, “Between Breaths: A Memoir of Panic and Addiction.” She had relapsed three times and was doing another stint in rehab when Cohn hired a divorce attorney without telling her he planned on separating, she wrote in her memoir. Cohn was on tour when she left rehab, and she went on the air to publicly discuss her struggle with alcohol addiction.

“I look at that interview and I look stunned,” she said. “I feel for that version of me because I know looking at myself that you’re about to go home and find out your husband wants a divorce.”

Still, she told People that they are a team when it comes to parenting their boys.

“We both love our children and we will be in each other’s lives for the rest of our lives because of these two amazing boys,” she said. “I think we both focus on that.”

Vargas Reflected on John Walsh’s Legacy on America’s Most Wanted & Said She Has ‘Big Shoes to Fill’

AMERICA'S MOST WANTED Official First Look Trailer (HD) Carrie MadsenAMERICA'S MOST WANTED Official Trailer Returning at a time when technology looms large in the public consciousness, host Elizabeth Vargas breaks down some of the toughest cases from the show’s new headquarters and consults with a team of experts representing law enforcement units such as the FBI, U.S. Marshall’s Office and Secret Service. Viewers at… 2021-03-09T16:30:00Z

Vargas acknowledged the legacy of Walsh on America’s Most Wanted, and said that he could return as a guest any time he wants to come back. She is even planning on revisiting a case that did not receive any tips in hopes of generating new leads, she told Entertainment Weekly.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet because he has a lot going on but I know he’s spoken to our producers,” she said. “He’s thrilled we’re bringing the show back. We would love to have him back. He can come back for a guest appearance whenever he wants. He’s so tied to the legacy of this show and did such a wonderful job hosting for many years. We’re still hoping for that. My producers have already spoken to him about it several times.”

Elizabeth Vargas continues the legacy of this classic show on the Premiere of America's Most Wanted, tomorrow night at 9 on FOX 5! pic.twitter.com/kjJa8qIuEE — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) March 14, 2021

Vargas said on the teaser for the show she has “big shoes to fill.” She said she watched the show for years, calling it “an iconic show with an enormous legacy.”

“John Walsh is a legend,” she said. “I couldn’t be more honored to be able to be picking up the mantle and continuing his legacy.”

READ NEXT: Ottis Toole: Murder Suspect in Case of John Walsh’s Son, Adam, Died in Prison

