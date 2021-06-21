Eric Adams’ Campaign Volunteer Stabbed in New York

A campaign volunteer for New York mayoral candidate Eric Adams was stabbed with a knife and ice pick, according to NBC New York.

“A member of Team Adams — who has been working hard & volunteering every day — was stabbed in the Bronx today @ 149th St & Morris Ave. The police are investigating & he’s in surgery. If you have any info, please call 800-577-TIPS. We pray for him. This violence must stop,” Adams tweeted, including a photo of the scene.

On Twitter, Adams defines himself as, “Proud son of Brownsville, retired NYPD captain, former State Sen., current BK Borough Pres, & next Mayor of New York City.” The New York Post reported that the victim, who hasn’t been named and has a punctured lung, had nearly 50 prior arrests, and wasn’t answering detectives’ questions.

Both a Knife & Ice Pick Were Found at the Scene

Miles Miller, an NBC New York reporter, wrote on Twitter, “The victim, 42, was stabbed four times and it was caught on video, police sources say. Taken to Lincoln Hospital, stable.”

According to Miller’s story, the stabbing occurred in the Bronx on Sunday while the victim was carrying campaign flyers and “canvassing through the neighborhood.” Two men approached him, and one of them stabbed the man. Police found both a knife and ice pick near the scene, according to Miller’s report.

He said a motive and description of the suspects was not clear. The aide is in stable condition. The New York Post reported that the stabbing occurred at 149th Street and Morris Avenue just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

According to the Post, The volunteer was “shaking hands with a potential voter next to his rolling walker,” when a white T-shirt wearing suspect “started stabbing him from behind.”

Adams told the Post, “We don’t know what it’s connected to,” he said. “We have been dealing with some issues that we’re going to see if it’s connected with that, but at this time we’re not sure. I’m going to stop to see if it’s possible to visit him. He was a volunteer that came out every day. The video shows that he was out giving out literature for the campaign, but he was stabbed multiple times.”

The Other Mayoral Candidates Expressed Their Shock at the News

Since the day Jordan was born, I’ve dedicated my life to making our City safer—a fight every parent can relate to. Now, I’m running for Mayor to deliver on that same promise for all of our families. My newest ad, “Right Now” is about my plan to invest in our children's futures. pic.twitter.com/Se4JH20uwK — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) June 11, 2021

Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang responded to Adams’ tweet, “Horrible news. My thoughts are with your volunteer, their family, and your entire team, Eric.” Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley wrote on Twitter, “My thoughts are with he and his family and my heart hurts for Team Adams today. New Yorkers shouldn’t have to fear walking down the street.”

Shaun Donovan, another candidate, tweeted, “This is abhorrent. My thoughts are with this volunteer, his family, and all of Team Adams. Everyone over at Team Donovan is wishing for his speedy recovery.”

Adams has made crime fighting a key piece of his campaign platform. For example, on June 20, 2021, he tweeted, “What are we doing right now to protect our babies? What are we doing right now to make sure that an ordinary trip to the bodega doesn’t become our child’s last? We need a leader who can get serious about the violence happening on our streets every day. Safety cannot wait.”

