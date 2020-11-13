Eric Coomer: Dominion Voting Systems VP Pulled Into Election Fraud Theories

Dr. Eric Coomer is the Director of Product Strategy & Security and a Vice President of Dominion Voting Systems, the election service company that has become a hub for conspiracy theories around the presidential election. Many conservative pundits and conspiracy theorists, along with the president himself, have pushed the unsubstantiated claim that Dominion altered the election results in some way on behalf of Biden. Now, they’re turning their sights on Coomer.

The conspiracy theories circling Coomer come on the heels of rising, unsubstantiated claims of fraud with Dominion Voting Systems overall. Dominion Voting Systems is an election services company based in Toronto, Canada, that has provided the technology for the presidential election in certain counties of the country.

Earlier this week, Trump pushed the unsubstantiated claim that Dominion “voting glitches” were responsible for a change in vote counts in pivotal counties in Georgia and Michigan. Jack Nicas debunked this claim for The New York Times:

The Dominion software was used in only two of the five counties that had problems in Michigan and Georgia, and in every instance there was a detailed explanation for what had happened. In all of the cases, software did not affect the vote counts.

On Thursday, POTUS retweeted another baseless claim about “election fraud” with Dominion Voting Systems, via a tweet from One America News Network which alleged the software “deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide,” citing “data analysis” as proof of this fraud.

Now, Coomer is the latest to get caught up in the conspiracy theories surrounding Dominon.

Here’s what you need to know:

Coomer Has Filed a Number of Patents for Dominion Voting Systems

According to Justia Patents, Coomer has filed a number of patents on behalf of Dominion Voting Systems. He and several other employees specifically filed 12 patents from 2012-2014 on behalf of the voting software, the majority of which have to do with “ballot adjudication in voting systems utilizing ballot images,” and other systems and measures aimed at increasing security and accuracy around ballot tracking, printing, and processing.

Coomer has been the Vice President of Dominion Voting Systems since 2019. Copy of the minutes from an Arizona Secretary of State Equipment Certification Advisory Committee shows him recorded in that position.

Coomer’s bio for a speaker series reads,

Eric entered the elections industry in 2005 as Chief Software Architect at Sequoia Voting Systems. He joined Dominion in 2010 as Vice President of U.S. Engineering, overseeing development and later named Director of Product Strategy and Security to drive the creation of next generation products, while focused on the changing landscape of cybersecurity threats and responses. Eric graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics.

Coomer Has Been Director of Product Strategy Since 2015

According to the minutes for a Dominion Voting Systems meeting for the state of Colorado, Coomer has been Director of Product Strategy for the election services company since 2015.

Per the minutes, Coomer’s focus in this role has to do with “driving the creation of next generation products through close collaboration with customers, combined with a deep understanding of technology and the needs of Election departments throughout the United States.”

Coomer’s bio continues,

Eric has been an active participant in the development of the IEEE common data format for election systems, as well as the working group for developing standards for Risk-Limiting Audits for election results. When not designing new products, Eric supports large and small-scale customers during Election season.

This is a developing post and will be updated.