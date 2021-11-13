How to Watch Florida vs Samford Football Today

Florida (4-5) faces a must-win situation against Samford (3-5) on Saturday.

The game (Noon start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch Samford vs Florida:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Samford vs Florida live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Samford vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Samford vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the Vidgo app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV–you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network+, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Samford vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Samford vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Samford vs Florida live on the ESPN app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Samford vs Florida Preview

Things haven’t gone smoothly of late for Florida with three-straight losses to Georgia, LSU, and Kentucky.

Dropping one to Samford would stand out all the more for the Gators and head coach Dan Mullen, who is trying to save his job according to the Associated Press. Samford, an FCS team, hasn’t beaten an SEC team since 1934 in a win over Ole Miss. The Bulldogs have a 2-78-3 record against SEC squads all-time per the Associated Press.

“One of the biggest things Coach always tells us is don’t listen to the outside noise,” Gators guard Stewart Reese said via the Associated Press. “One thing that I’ve learned in six years of playing college football is they’re going to praise you when you’re up and they’re going to kick you in the (butt) when you’re down.”

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what everybody else has to say,” Reese added. “We got to do what we need to do for our coach to make sure we finish out the season the right way.”

Samford comes into the game off a 35-14 win over The Citadel. The Bulldogs scored in all three phases for that win. Midnight Steward returned a fumble 94 yards for a touchdown. Montrell Washington returned a punt for a touchdown. Jay Stanton and DeMarcus Ware ran for touchdowns.

Stanton, the Bulldogs’ leading rusher, averages 5.2 yards per carry. Bulldogs quarterback Liam Welch can run well, too, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt. Welch also has 2,700 yards passing and 17 touchdowns. Washington has been the go-to receiver with 45 catches for 688 yards and seven touchdowns.

While Samford equaled its best defensive performance of the season, the Bulldogs allowed an average of 35.89 points and 480.3 yards per game. No Bulldogs pass rusher has more than two sacks.

“We have to be in attack mode at the beginning of the game and hope we’re very efficient in all of our calls,” Bulldogs head coach Chris Hatcher said via the Associated Press. “We’re going to go down there, play hard, keep the game plan simple and let our guys go out there and play and see what happens.”

Samford may not know which Gators quarterback will suit up. Anthony Richardson has been out due to injury, which means another start for Emory Jones if Richardson sits again. Mullen tipped his hand that it will be Richardson.

“We feel good he’ll be cleared to play on Saturday,” Mullen said according to the Orlando Sentinel’s Edgar Thompson.

Either way, the Bulldogs have a challenge on their hands. Jones has 1,675 yards passing, 12 touchdowns, and a 66.4% completion rate. He also leads the team in rushing with 543 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries. Richardson has 474 yards passing, five touchdowns and a 57.9% completion rate. He also ran for 374 yards and three touchdowns in his previous appearances.

Jacob Copeland and Justin Shorter have been the go-to receivers for the Gators all season. Both have 27 or more catches for more than 370 yards apiece. Similarly, Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis have been the top running backs with more than 60 carries and 320 yards apiece.

Florida’s defense had a tough go recently in giving up more than 40 points per game. The Gators look to get back to looking like the unit that pitched a shutout against Vanderbilt 42-0 on Oct. 9.

Gators linebackers coach Christian Robinson took over in place of Tod Grantham as the defensive coordinator to turn things around.

“He’s bringing tremendous energy, juice, encouragement to the players. He’s bringing a different aspect of coaching that’s really helping us. We appreciate that,” Gators linebacker Mohamoud Diabate said of Robinson per Sports Illustrated’s All Gators. “The younger guys are coming up to me after practice like, ‘Yeah, we like Rob.’ So everybody’s buying into what Coach Rob’s doing.”