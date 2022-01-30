7-Year-Old Boy Among 3 Shot in Separate Houston Shootings [VIDEO]

A 7-year-old boy was among three people shot in separate incidents early in the morning of January 30, 2022, in Houston, police say. The boy survived the shooting, according to Houston Police officials. The two victims in the other incidents also survived. Video from the scene, which you can watch below, showed Houston Police investigating at the Fondren Road apartment building.









Houston Police Commander Matthew May said at the scene, “We have very limited information right now. At 12:10 we got a call, ‘Meet the firefighter, urgent.’ When we got out here we learned a 7-year-old had been shot in the leg. HFD had already transported the 7-year-old to Memorial Hermann hospital. We’ve got units down there right now checking them, the family is down there and they’re interviewing the family as we speak. It’s very limited information as to what’s happened until we get a full statement from the family, we’re really unclear of the exact circumstances.”

May said the shooting happened in the Fondren Road apartment. He said there is “no sign of it coming from outside the apartment. There’s no weapon in the apartment. We have not located the weapon at this time.” He said the family is being cooperative.” No shell casings were found in the apartment, which is part of the Braeswood Oaks complex, May said.

There were no other victims at the scene. According to police, there were other children inside the apartment. The victim suffered a gunshot wound just below the hip described by police as being “through and through.” Heavy on Houston will provide more information when it is available from Houston Police. The boy was in stable condition at the hospital as of Sunday morning, police said. The investigation is ongoing

The shooting was one of at least three in the city in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 30, 2022. Here are the details on the other two incidents:

A Man Was Shot Multiple Times While in His Truck in a Parking Lot, Police Say









In at least the second shooting of the night, a man was shot and wounded in the 7400 block of Airline Drive, Houston Police said. The victim was shot multiple times while he was driving his pickup truck into a parking lot, according to police and video from the scene, which can be watched above. The victim was critically injured in the shooting, but was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said. The video showed multiple bullet holes in the truck.

Houston Police Lieutenant Emanuel Pavel said at the scene of the shooting, “At approximately 2:34 a.m. officers were called to a shooting that just occurred right behind me over here at the 7400 block of Airline Drive and Little York. When officers arrived they found the victim had been shot multiple times in the legs, abdomen, arms as well. They provided four tourniquets on him to try to stop the blood. EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition, as of now.”

Pavel said at the scene that the victim is a male in his mid-20s. “The preliminary information that we have gathered from the witnesses is he was waiting here in his black truck that’s behind me trying to get into this parking lot where a taco truck is at,” Pavel said. “There was an SUV that was white or tan behind him, either they got frustrated or they knew him, and they pulled right besides him and that is when they started unloading and shooting into his vehicle hitting him multiple times.”

Another Man Was Shot in the Back at a Home on Castlecreek Lane, According to Police









Another man was shot about 4:40 a.m. at a home in the 5400 block of Castlecreek Lane, according to Houston Police and video from the scene. Few details about the third shooting have been released by police, who did not speak to reporters at the scene on camera. Heavy on Houston will update with more as it is available.

According to initial reports from police, Houston officers and firefighters were called to a shooting at the Castlecreek Lane home. The man was found with gunshot wounds to the back and he was transported to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Lieutenant Pavel said anyone with information in any of the shootings on the morning of January 30 should call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Tips can also be made anonymously through the Houston CrimeStoppers website at crime-stoppers.org.

