Things to Do in Houston: Events Happening This Weekend [2/24/2022]

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening in Houston, whether you’re looking for a family activity, a virtual event or a night out.

Here are some of the top events happening this weekend:

Historic 3rd Ward Virtual Tour

If you think you know about your city, think again. The Catastrophic Theatre is presenting a virtual tour of Houston’s 3rd Ward, created by local playwright, ShaWanna Renee Rivon, according to the event website.

The description says:

The tour is a virtual historical documentary: a collection of interviews, historical information, and storytelling by artists, activists, and community elders. To experience the tour, one does not even need to leave the comfort of their own home; the entire project can be accessed online and will be available to audiences outside Greater Houston. The tour’s website serves as a home base for all information, including a map and a virtual message board for participants to share their thoughts, experiences, and insights. Although the experience is virtual, the community is urged to use the map and get out to see the historic sites in person.

The tour can be watched online at your convenience.

Nightly Spirits Haunted Pub Tour

If you like ghost tours and pub crawls, why not combine the two? Nightly Spirits Houston hosts several tour options on Friday and Saturday nights from 8:30 to 11:30. Tickets start at $25.

“At Nightly Spirits Houston, our haunted pub tours are an experience that you won’t soon forget! A combination of ghost tour and pub crawl that will take you on a tour to explore the creepy history of Houston and hear some of its most famous haunted stories,” the event description says. “Explore haunted bars, haunted buildings, and Houston’s old town hall area, all while having time to enjoy some tasty beverages along the way!”

Find more details and book your spot here.

Outrun Hunger

Let the good times roll & the countdown begin! We are just FOUR DAYS away from our first-ever Outrun Hunger fun run, presented by @Suddenlink! View packet pickup details here: https://t.co/WcdcwUzmzB pic.twitter.com/6YEnSZ6Vis — Montgomery County Food Bank (@MCFoodBankTX) February 22, 2022

The Montgomery County Food Bank is presenting its first Outrun Hunger fun-run event to benefit those in need of food assistance. It starts Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 a.m., the event page says.

“Outrun Hunger’s Mardi Gras-themed events include a 5K, 10K, and 1K Second Line Parade. There is also a carnival and vendor fair with face painters, balloon artists, Cajun food trucks and more. So, dress up in your most festive Mardi Gras attire and meet us at the starting line! Laissez les bons temps rouler!” the website says.

Sign up and get more details here.

Playtime in the Plaza With the Jolly Trolley

The travelling Jolly Trolley is at Houston’s Sugar Land Town Square every Monday from noon to 2 p.m. Kids can play on the trolley for 30 minutes for $15 or $20 per hour, the website says. Signed waivers are required for drop-offs.

“The tremendous, tumbling, tossing, traveling trolley is coming to Town Square every Monday!” the website says. “Tots from 18 months to 5 years of age are welcome aboard the trolley to enjoy a magical moment of play for up to two hours. Mark your calendars, drop the kids off and enjoy some afternoon me-time while they watch your children.”

While the kids play, you can shop, eat or just relax and take a stroll.

