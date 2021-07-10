Indian Red Boy: Rapper Shot on Instagram Live Video, Reports Say

Indian Red Boy was a California rapper who was shot and killed on Instagram Live video, according to Hip Hop Lately.

According to Hip Hop Lately, Indian Red Boy, real name Zerail Dijon Rivera of Inglewood, California, was shot and killed while sitting in his car streaming an Instagram Live video on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Hey SoCal.com and MyNewsLa both reported that the shooting victim’s name was Zerail Rivera. Some sites gave the rapper’s name as Indian Boy Redd.

The name Zerail Rivera does not come up in the Los Angeles County coroner’s database, however; Heavy.com has reached out to the coroner and Hawthorne Police for confirmation on the victim’s name and whether the deceased man was rapper Indian Red Boy.

The horrific video, which you can watch below, shows a man identified by Hip Hop Lately and others on social media as Indian Red Boy sitting in a car when he is apparently shot. He then appears to be having difficulty speaking and has blood on his face. You can watch the video below via a link if you want but be aware that it’s horrific and disturbing.

The Hip Hop Site is reporting that the shooting may have stemmed from disrespect shown to a Nipsey Hussle mural, but this has not been confirmed by authorities. A Reddit thread makes the same unconfirmed claim, saying, “Wild shooting caught on live.” The thread claims that a friend of Indian Red Boy “is the guy who spray painted over nispey hustles memorial.”

People expressed shock after watching the video on Twitter. “Man I don’t want to see that Indian Red Boy video again and hate it came across my timeline. Clearly retaliation for nipsey mural but man…that was a lot,” wrote one man.

Here’s what you need to know:

You can watch the video here on Facebook.

In one minute, the victim was talking to a friend when the multiple gunshots rang out. “What the f***,” his friend says. The victim appears to be trying to speak but failing.

A television report by KCAL reported that Hawthorne police were at the scene of the shooting. The victim was a “male in his 20s who was shot and killed inside this car.” The reporter said there was many bullet holes in the car. The story doesn’t name him.





He was shot in the face and died at the scene, the television reporter said in the report, saying the family was at the scene and a large crowd was gathering.

“A man in his 20s dead tonight after being shot in the face,” the KCAL journalist reported. Heavy.com has reached out to Hawthorne police for additional details.

City News Service quoted Hawthorne Police Lt. Ti Goetz as saying the victim “appears to be a gang member” and “it appears to be a targeted walk-up shooting.”

CBS Los Angeles reported that the shooting happened while the man was sitting inside a car at 4 p.m. in the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On his Instagram page, people offered tributes to Indian Red Boy but some people made gang references to the Bloods. “Rest easy blxxd 🕊️” wrote one. “no no no not uuu, come on get up we got to many memories 😢” wrote another. “Rip big bro man if only I got to see ya’ll one more time rest easily up there 🙏” another person wrote.

Photos on Indian Red Boy’s Instagram page show him with guns and flashing gang signs. MTO News reported that Indian Red Boy was upset about another gang member flashing gang signs.

