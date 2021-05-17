Indiana vs Marshall Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Indiana Hoosiers will look to take home their record-tying ninth men’s soccer title when they face the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are in search of their first championship when the two meet in the NCAA national championship game on Monday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

The match starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Indiana vs Marshall online for free.

Indiana vs Marshall Preview

Monday’s NCAA men’s soccer national championship game will feature a team with a storied history vs. an upstart program looking to breakthrough on the national stage when the third-ranked Indiana Hoosiers take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in Cary, North Carolina.

Indiana will take the pitch on Monday, looking to capture their ninth title in program history, which would tie St. Louis for most-ever in men’s soccer. Meanwhile, Marshall will be playing in their first-ever championship game and will be seeking to become the first unseeded team to win the championship.

The Hoosiers advanced to Monday’s final with a 1-0 win over No. 2 Pittsburgh in the semifinals on Friday. Sophomore forward Herbert Endeley powered home the game’s loan goal in the 79th minute, propelling Indiana to the win.

Sophomore goalkeeper Roman Celentano and the Indiana defense were stellar once again, en route to their 10th shutout of the season. The Hoosiers have limited their opponents to only five goals in 15 games this season. The top defense in the nation stymied a red-hot Pittsburgh offense, who came into the semifinal round matchup 8-1-0 in their previous nine games and had outscored their opponents 13-1 in their first three NCAA Tournament matches.

Indiana advanced to their 16th national championship game with wins over St. Francis Brooklyn (3-1 on penalty kicks in first round), Marquette (2-1 in third round), No. 6 Seton Hall (2-0 in quarterfinals) and second-ranked Pittsburgh (1-0 in semifinals).

Marshall advanced to their first NCAA men’s soccer final with a 1-0 win over North Carolina in the semifinals. Thundering Herd senior Jamil Roberts netted the game-winner in the 60th minute. The goal by Roberts was scored on the Thundering Herd’s lone shot of the night, as they were outshot by UNC 11-1.

Marshall junior goalkeeper Oliver Semmle had a season-best five saves en route to the team’s tenth shutout of the season.

“We still have a couple of levels to go which is great to see, something to work on over the next couple of days before the final,” said Marshall head coach Chris Grassie after Friday’s win. “Which is the scary thing about this team, I don’t think we have played our best football yet. So hopefully we are saving it for the big occasion.”

Marshall picked up their first NCAA Tournament win in 2019 and has gone on quite the run in only their second NCAA Tournament appearance this year. The Thundering Herd kicked things off with a 2-1 overtime win over No. 23 Fordham in the second round, knocked off top-seeded Clemson, 7-6 in penalty kicks, then took down defending national champion Georgetown, 1-0, in the quarterfinals to advance to their first NCAA College Cup.

