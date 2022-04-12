Is YouTube Down? ‘No Internet Connection’ & Other Errors Reported

Thousands of YouTube viewers are reporting issues with the service being down or crashing. While it’s still working for some people, others are reporting that the platform is returning a “no Internet connection” and other errors, particularly with YouTube TV. YouTube has said on Twitter that it’s working on a fix for the disconnection issues.

YouTube Is Down or Crashing for Many People

YouTube issues are affecting a number of people right now across the country, according to Down Detector. You can see a spike in errors in the afternoon on Tuesday, April 12.

Down Detector’s YouTube TV page is also displaying issues.

The graph shows a spike in outages, although not as pronounced as the one on Down Detector’s YouTube page.

Many Are Seeing a ‘No Internet Connection’ Error

One of the main errors people are encountering while using YouTube involves getting kicked or disconnected out from the YouTube streams they’re watching, and sometimes receiving a “no Internet connection” error message on top of that, even though their Internet is working just fine.

The issue with losing an Internet connection and disconnecting seems to be prevalent for people using YouTube on multiple platforms, whether YouTube TV, Firestick, PS4, Xbox, or another device.

anyone else having @YouTube issues today? same issue on both firestick and ps4, keeps disconnecting from the internet but the video is still loaded. just pauses and asks to refresh every minute. so annoying — shugarysubstances (@shugarrrrrrr) April 12, 2022

On DownDetector, about 46% are having problems with the website, 32% with the app, and 22% with video streaming.

Some people aren’t seeing a sidebar when using Roku TV, for example, or they’re getting kicked out of other apps, like Xbox. Some can’t switch their accounts, and others can’t get the platform to work on any of their devices, whether TV, mobile, or computer.

YouTube Is Suggesting Clearing the Cache & Signing Back in for Some Issues

For one person who was experiencing a glitch with not being able to see the channels they were subscribed to, TeamYouTube on Twitter suggested signing out of their YouTube account and then signing back in, along with clearing the browser’s cache and cookies.

Thanks for the screenshot – if you haven't yet, try signing out & back in to your acct as it usually does the trick. Also, clearing your browser's cache & cookies helps too. Here's how: https://t.co/qdcaQfc06u — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 12, 2022

They gave similar advice to someone who was logged out of YouTube and received an error that read, “Error fetching channel list for account.” They suggested deleting extensions, clearing the cache, and then signing back in, along with updating the app.

Tnx for reaching out – If you haven't yet clearing cache + deleting extensions & signing back in usually does the trick. Also it's best to update the app on both mobile & TV. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 12, 2022

TeamYouTube Said They’re Working on a Fix for the Disconnection Issue

As far as the disconnection issue, YouTube did mention that they are aware of the issue and working on a fix.

Sorry for the trouble – confirming that we're aware of the sign in issue on YouTube TV and are working to fix this. Thanks for your patience. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 12, 2022

We've seen similar reports on this issue and we're working on a fix for it. Thanks for understanding. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 12, 2022

