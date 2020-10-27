WATCH: Trump’s Rally Crowd Chants ‘Ivanka’ for First Female President

While President Donald Trump was giving a speech at his rally in Lansing, Michigan, on October 27, the crowd started chanting the name of his daughter Ivanka Trump while he was discussing who become America’s first female president.

Ivanka Trump, 38, who’s served as her father’s senior advisor since he first took office in 2016, is just one of the president’s many adult children who’ve taken positions in his administration. But on Tuesday, she appeared to be the crowd’s favorite choice to break the glass ceiling as the first female Commander in Chief.

Before the “Ivanka” chants broke out, Trump was speaking about Joe Biden’s vice presidential candidate, Senator Kamala Harris. He called her “the most liberal person in the Senate. She makes Bernie Sanders look like a serious conservative.”

“This will not be… we can’t let it happen, this will not be the first woman President. You’re going to have a woman president. This will not be the first woman president.”

After the “Ivanka” chants caught on, a huge smile appeared on the president’s face. “That’s a lot of cameras back there!” Trump said. “Yeah, that’s right. And they’re all screaming, ‘Ivanka.'”

During Trump’s Michigan Rally, Ivanka Trump Was Hosting Her Own Rally Event In Florida

While Trump’s rally crowd shouted their love for the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump was down in Sarasota, Florida, hosting an event for her father’s 2020 campaign. Mirroring her father’s tactics, Ivanka Trump tweeted out a video to show off the large crowds lining up for her “Make America Great Again” rally on Tuesday.

The event was set to take place at Nathan Benderson Park near the Manatee-Sarasota county line. This marks the second visit she’s made to Southwest Florida in the past week to stump for her father’s campaign. Six days prior, she gave a speech at Top Rocker Field in Fort Myers.

On my way! Love you Sarasota! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eHBXT4DSVa — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 27, 2020

“It’s going to be amazing, a great event,” said Joe Gruters, Republican Party of Florida chair, of Ivanka Trump’s rally on Tuesday.

