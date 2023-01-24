Jarid Haddock, Yakima Shooting Suspect Named by Police

Jarid Haddock is the 21-year-old man accused of being the Yakima shooting suspect who shot and killed three people at a Circle K establishment, Yakima police wrote on their Facebook page on January 24, 2023.

“Presumed homicide suspect is Jarid Haddock, a 21-yr-old, Yakima County resident. If seen, call 911 immediately, do not approach. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous,” police wrote. “YPD and local agencias are following up on leads.”

Police noted: *Breaking information is dynamic and can change rapidly; all information is accurate as it is disseminated, but can change as the situation evolves.”

Yakima, Washington, police have released a photo of the suspect they say shot and killed three people in a random shooting attack at Circle K.

“Suspect- Do not approach as possibly armed and dangerous,” the Yakima Police Department wrote on its Facebook page on January 24, 2023. See the photo below.

Haddock Is Accused of Shooting Two People Who Were Getting Food at the Circle K, Police Say

The chief told CNN that Haddock pulled into the ARCO/ampm gas station and “tried to get into the lobby,” but the doors there were locked.

“He then walked across the street to the Circle K,” Murray said to CNN. “As he’s walking into the store he pulls out his gun and there are two people getting food and he shoots them.” Both people died, Murray said.

The Police Chief Called Haddock ‘a Dangerous Person,’ Saying the Shootings Were ‘Random’

Police Chief Matt Murray said in a news conference: “This is a dangerous person and it’s random, so there is a danger to the community,” Murray said. “We don’t have a motive and we don’t know why.”