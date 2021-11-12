Kevin Garnett Documentary Streaming: How to Watch Online

The latest sports documentary to hit TV is “Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible,” premiering Friday, November 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch “Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible” streaming live or on-demand online:

‘Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible’ Preview





Play



Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible (2021) | Official Trailer | Friday, November 12th at 8pm ET/PT KEVIN GARNETT: ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE follows the NBA legend's remarkable career and the pivotal moments that defined it. As the first high school player to be drafted by the NBA in 20 years Garnett paved the way for future legends like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. The documentary premieres Friday, November 12th at 8pm ET/PT… 2021-11-01T18:54:03Z

In 1995, Kevin Garnett became the first high school basketball player to be drafted directly to the NBA since the mid-1970s when Moses Malone, Darryl Dawkins and Bill Willoughby all went straight from high school to the NBA. His remarkable NBA career “and the pivotal moments that defined it” are now the subject of a feature-length documentary at Showtime called “Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible,” according to the Showtime press release.

It continues:

Garnett became the first high school player to be drafted by the NBA in 20 years – paving the way for future legends like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. His years with the Minnesota Timberwolves made him a superstar but it was his move to the Boston Celtics that made him a champion and cemented his legacy as a basketball icon. Featuring a wide range of dynamic voices including Paul Pierce, Doc Rivers, Allen Iverson and Snoop Dogg.

In an interview with “Today” ahead of the documentary’s premiere, the 6’11” 15-time all-star said that the night he was drafted into the NBA was “very surreal” for him.

“[I was] just so honored to be in the position to be in the NBA draft at the time, I was just excited about wherever I went, I just wanted to bring a certain level to that team. I didn’t care who I was picked by,” recalled Garnett, adding, “It was a bit surreal. Have you ever been in a moment where things just stop for yoU? It was kind of like that … you go up and you shake the commissioner’s hand and he has a firm grip, he has something to say to you. [Then-Commissioner David Stern] was a very charming man, he said something very encouraging … that night was so surreal, very surreal moment.”

Garnett also said that he was once in a gym as a young man and got invited to play in a pick-up game with Michael Jordan himself.

“I was just sitting there and I looked up and said, ‘Wow, that’s MJ in there’ and one of the security guys came up and hit the glass and he told me to come down and I ran in and I had the experience to be able to play against some of the best players in the world,” said Garnett.

He added that at that pick-up game, he met Isaiah Thomas, who gave him some life-changing advice.

“The advice was on decision-making of the future and the rules of the NBA … it was a hard-work conversation, an inspirational conversation, and a conversation to continue bettering yourself,” said Garnett.

“Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible” premieres Friday, November 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.