NDSU vs JMU 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The North Dakota State Bison and James Madison Dukes renew their postseason rivalry when the two face-off in the FCS semifinals on Friday night at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

NDSU vs JMU Football 2021 Preview

A spot in the FCS national championship game is on the line when the second-seeded North Dakota State Bison (12-1, 7-1 MVFC) host the third-seeded James Madison Dukes (12-1, 7-1 CAA) in an FCS semifinal matchup at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota on Friday night.

NDSU and JMU have met three times previously in the FCS playoffs, with the Dukes winning in a semifinal round tilt at the Fargodome in 2016 and the Bison getting their revenge with national championship game victories in 2017 and 2019.

North Dakota State is a superb 30-1 at home in the FCS Playoffs, dating back to 2010, with the lone loss coming at the hands of James Madison.

The Bison possess a lock-down defense, only allowing 11 points per game and the No. 2 rushing attack in the FCS, averaging 281.3 yards per game on the ground.

Leading the way for the Bison rushers is junior running back TaMerik Williams, who has rushed for 696 yards and 12 touchdowns on 106 carries this season.

Calling the shots under center is sophomore quarterback Cam Miller, who has thrown for 1,153 yards, 11 TDs and only three interceptions, while also rushing for 215 yards and four scores.

NDSU powered through No. 7 East Tennessee State, 27-3, in the quarterfinal round last Saturday to advance to the semis. The Bison’s stellar defense was on display, limiting the nation’s top rusher to 35 yards and ETSU to 66 net yards on the ground.

Williams rushed for 91 yards and two TDs and the Bison tallied a total of 278 rushing yards in the win.

Altogether, NDSU features eight players that were named to the HERO Sports FCS All-America Teams, including FB Hunter Luepke, WR Christian Watson, RT Cordell Volson, and S Michael Tutsie who made the All-American First Team, TE Noah Gindorff, LT Cody Mauch and DE Brayden Thomas who were named to the All-American Third Team and DT Eli Mostaert who made the Sophomore All-America Team.

James Madison will be playing in the national semifinals for the third straight season.

The Dukes feature a high-powered offense, ranking fourth in the FCS in scoring with 40.2 points per game. JMU has scored over 50 points five times in their 13 games.

Redshirt senior QB Cole Johnson commands the Dukes’ offense and has had a banner campaign, setting JMU’s single-season record for passing yards with 3,569. Johnson has thrown for 39 TDs, which is fourth in the nation, and only two INTs. The redshirt senior leads the FCS in pass efficiency rating and is fourth in completion percentage.

Johnson’s two top targets are Antwane Wells Jr. and Khris Thornton, who have the most receiving yards for a pair of teammates in the FCS with 2,247.

JMU took down No. 5 Montana at home in the quarterfinals last Friday, 28-6, to advance to this Friday’s semifinal round matchup.

Redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer rushed for a career-best 167 yards and a TD in the Dukes’ win. Johnson was 17 of 24 for 295 yards and two passing TDs.

JMU head coach Curt Cignetti picked up his 100th career win and improved to 33-4 as the Dukes’ leader.

Four Dukes players earned All-America honors this season from the Associated Press, including Johnson, K Ethan Ratke, DL Bryce Carter, and CB Gregg Ross.

James Madison is playing in its last season in the FCS, as it will be moving on to the FBS next year to join the Sun Belt Conference.

The winner of NDSU-JMU will meet either No. 8 Montana State or South Dakota State in the FCS national title game on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.