Pele Cause of Death: How Did the Soccer Legend Die?

Pele was the Brazilian soccer legend who has died, his daughter announced on December 29, 2022, in an Instagram post.

Pele’s official cause of death was not formally released, but he was being treated for “worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems,” Indian Express reported.

On November 30, 2022, his daughter wrote on Instagram, “Hi my friends. Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health. He is in the hospital regulating medication.” However, over Christmas, she wrote a series of posts on Instagram indicating that her father was in the hospital, with his health worsening, as family gathered around him.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘We Love You Infinitely,’ Pele’s Daughter Wrote

Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento shared a photo on her Instagram page on December 29, 2022, in which she wrote, according to Google Translate, “Everything we are is thanks to you. we love you infinitely. Rest in peace.” Nascimento’s Instagram photo shows a group of people holding the hands of a man in a hospital bed.

The location of the post was listed as Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

On December 28, 2022, Nascimento shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, “These moments are hard to explain. Sometimes a lot of sadness is despair, other times we laugh and talk about fun memories.

And what else we learn from all of this is that we have to reach out to each other, and hold each other close. That’s the only way it’s all worth it. With everyone together.”

Three days before his death, she wrote in another Instagram post that she spent Christmas in the hospital:

We always have a lot to be thankful for, even spending Christmas in the hospital we are aware of the privilege it is to be in a hospital like @hosp_einstein. To see our dad being treated by these professionals, super competent and extremely caring. Not a moment goes by that we forget this privilege. Even in sadness we can only be thankful. Thank you for being together, thank you for all your affection, thank you that I can be here now with him. Merry Christmas. Lots of health, lots of love, lots of joy, lots of laughter and lots of passion, today and always, for all of you. Another night with him

Another Instagram post by Pele’s daughter showed Pele in his hospital bed.

Pele Was Remembered as ‘One of the Most Commanding Sports Figures of the Last Century

The Associated Press, which also confirmed Pele’s death, reported that he was 82 years old when he died. The AP called Pele “one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century” who won “a record three World Cups.”