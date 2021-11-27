Pitt vs Syracuse Football Streaming: How to Watch Live Online

The 20th-ranked Pitt Panthers head to upstate New York to face the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. This would be the 77th time that these to conference rivals would be facing off.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Pitt vs Syracuse online:

Pitt vs Syracuse Football 2021 Preview

Although the weather forecast plans for inclement conditions outside, the Carrier Dome will help avoid all of that. For Syracuse, this would be their season finale as they look for a win that could make them bowl eligible.

Pitt find themselves “partying like it’s 1981”. They find themselves in the middle of a great run after having won the Coastal Division in the ACC. The motivation for them is quite clear as a win would give them 10 wins in a season for the first time since that magical year 40 yards ago.

Pitt goes into upstate New York to play against the team that they have faced on the most occasions in their history and want to make it 17 wins in their out of last 20 encounters against Syracuse.

The Panthers are led by All-American candidate Kenny Pickett who is only one touchdown pass away from equaling Dan Marino. More important for him, he’s 143 yards away from becoming the first quarterback in program history to throw for 4,000 yards in a single season.

His favorite target, Jordan Addison, is also at an elite level on the nation’s second most prolific offense averaging a little over 529 yards and 43.9 points per game. Addison leads the country in the most touchdown receptions with 15, seven shy of the school record set by Larry Fitzgerald back in 2003.

The Orange are coming off a 41-17 loss to number 25 NC State despite seeing running back Sean Tucker establish a new single-season mark for rushing in that game.

Since their shocking loss to Miami at home back on October 30, their lone conference loss of the year, they are on a tear. They’ve scored 132 points against their opponents and look to be in form for the ACC Championship in Charlotte. They will also keep a close on on the game between Wake Forest and Boston College over in Chestnut Hill as it has ramifications in the Atlantic Division.

Tucker broke Joe Morris’ 42-year record (1,372) as he ran for 105 yards and a touchdown, putting him at 1,472 yards for the season. Garrett Shrader also ran for 70 yards and touchdown in a losing cause. Shrader was also sacked five times and threw for 63 yards on the day.

Yet that was not enough as the Wolfpack poured it on in the second quarter scoring 28 points and never looking back. The offense, save for Tucker, truly did not have any continuity and forced punter Ian Hawkins to punt on seven occasions.