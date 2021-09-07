How to Watch ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 6 Live Online Without Cable

Hit drama “Queen Sugar” returns for its sixth season on Tuesday, September 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

If you don’t have cable or don’t have the OWN channel, here are some different ways you can watch “Queen Sugar” Season 6 episodes streaming online:

‘Queen Sugar’ Season 6 Preview





Official Trailer: "Queen Sugar" Season 6 | Queen Sugar | OWN

When we last saw the Bordelon family, Nova (Rutina Wesley) launched her new website to support the community. She also moved out of the Ninth Ward and settled into her relationship with Calvin (Greg Vaughn) as stay-at-home orders were put in place. Ralph (Kofi Siriboe) proposed to Darla (Bianca Lawson) as they worked to manage parenthood and virtual learning for their son Blue (Ethan Hutchison).

And Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) used her role as a local Council Member to try and protect the community as the pandemic spreads while coming to terms with the decisions her son Micah (Nicholas Ashe) made during his freshman year at Xavier University.

When this critically-acclaimed family drama returns for its sixth season, there is “explosive tension among the Bordelon family as long-held resentments are brought to light,” according to the OWN press release.

It continues:

From award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, the contemporary drama “Queen Sugar” returns as newlyweds Ralph Angel and Darla prepare to welcome a new baby while struggling to make financial ends meet. Nova reaches her breaking point while continuing to expose police and political corruption, and finds unlikely support from a new neighbor, Dominic (McKinley Freeman). Charley explores political opportunities on a national scale as she navigates reconnecting with ex-husband Davis West (Timon Kyle Durrett), while her son Micah grapples with college life amid the lasting effects of PTSD and growing confusion over a relationship with his new fraternity brother (Marquis Rodriguez). Throughout the season, we witness the joy amid the struggle and humanity’s ability to persevere through whatever life may bring.

New cast member in season six includes Tammy Townsend as Billie, daughter of Bordelon family friend Prosper Denton (Henry G. Sanders). She returns to St. Josephine to care for her ailing father. It is her first time coming home in 20 years.

In an interview with TV Fanatic, producing director Lisa France said that viewers are “in for a ride” in season six.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like it, ever, what we’re going to see this year,” said France. “No, nothing like this. No, no, no, no, no. Pretty crazy stuff … I’m just gonna broadly say legal things. That’s what I’m going to say. So yeah, it’s pretty bananas. What happens with our family, and all of the family actually dealing with all kinds of… again just kind of dealing with legal things. That’s all I can say.”

“Queen Sugar” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on OWN.