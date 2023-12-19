Rachel Leviss Says Wanting to Protect Ariana Madix Was 1 of the Reasons She Left VPR

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss says her former castmate Ariana Madix was one of the reasons she left the Bravo series after its 10th season.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Leviss released a preview of the premiere episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue” on December 18. During the preview, she referenced that she opted to not appear in the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” after Madix discovered she was having an affair with her now ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. She said she stopped starring on “Vanderpump Rules” was partially because she wanted to protect Madix from seeing her interact with Sandoval. She confided that she was upset when she had to film with her ex-fiance, James Kennedy, and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber during the show’s 10th season.

“Looking back and seeing how much pain I was in interacting with James on camera and seeing his new girlfriend, I could only imagine the pain that I would cause by filming in the same environment with Ariana,” said Leviss.

The 29-year-old stated that she had already hurt and betrayed Madix by having an affair with Sandoval. She explained she did not want to exacerbate Madix’s pain by filming with the show’s cast in season 11.

“To continue working with these people and interacting with them, maybe not even speaking, but like hearing about what they’re doing,” said Leviss. “And seeing your person that you loved so much and thought that they loved you just as much as you loved them be conversing with this other person, it would just be so catastrophic. And I didn’t want to do that to Ariana. I didn’t want to put her in that position.”

Tom Sandoval Opened Up About His Relationship With Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss in a December 2023 Interview

During an appearance on the December 7 episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” Sandoval opened up about his relationship with Leviss. According to Sandoval, he wanted to continue his romance with Leviss following their March 2023 cheating scandal. The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer also stated that he changed aspects of his lifestyle to make Leviss more comfortable during her stay at the treatment facility, The Meadows.

“I stopped drinking. I stopped smoking cigarettes because she went away to a facility. I’m like, ‘She can’t drink. She can’t smoke. I’m going to quit.’ I haven’t gone this long without drinking since I was like 16. And it’s been eight months. And I stopped for her,” said Sandoval.

In addition, Sandoval stated he was hurt when Leviss decided to stop communicating with him.

“We were best friends. It’s heartbreaking to go through. I was fully in love with her,” said Sandoval.

The “Everybody Loves Tom” podcast host also shared he disagreed with Leviss’ decision to release her podcast. He suggested he did not believe Leviss has shown accountability for her actions.

“I just think it’s a really bad look on her part to just keep pushing blame on everybody else. She’s a 29-year-old woman. You know what I mean? She’s not 16,” said Sandoval.

Ariana Madix Stated She Believes It Was the Correct Decision for Her Former Castmate to Exit ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While recording an August 2023 episode of her castmate Scheana Shay‘s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Madix stated that she believed Leviss made the correct choice by leaving “Vanderpump Rules.” She referenced that Leviss chose to work on her mental health at The Meadows after receiving backlash for her cheating scandal.

“I would argue that I think that’s the right decision. Especially if you are kind of struggling with your mental health. And how you are handling the fallout of what happened. And the actions and the consequences and all that. I, honestly, think that’s a wise decision,” stated Madix.