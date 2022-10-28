Richard ‘Ricky’ Allen, Held in Delphi Murders: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Richard Allen is being held in connection with the high-profile murders of two girls, Abigail Williams and Liberty German, who were murdered near Delphi, Indiana, after going for a walk on a bridge.

That’s according to Fox59, which broke the news on October 28, 2022. Allen, who is also known as Ricky Allen and Rick Allen, has not been charged in connection with the Delphi murders, however. He is 50 years old.

The case is one of the most famous unsolved homicides in the Midwest. One of the girls recorded a snippet of video of the suspected killer, and he could be heard mumbling “down the hill.” The case has spawned true-crime groups and podcasts.

In 2018, Allen’s wife posted a photo of their daughter on the same bridge. Allen lives along Whiteman Drive in Delphi, Indiana, in a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home, according to property records.

It’s not yet clear what information led authorities to Allen. Authorities have been very tight-lipped on the development.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Liberty’s Sister Tweeted That a Press Conference Is Tentatively Set for Monday & Wrote, ‘Today Is the Day’

Before the news broke on Richard Allen, Liberty’s sister made it clear there was a break in the case.

On October 28, 2022, Kelsi German, Liberty’s sister, tweeted, “Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then. Today is the day💜.”

Indiana State police have confirmed there will be a Monday press conference, according to JCOnline.</a

Fox59 cited multiple sources as indicating that “a man named Richard Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in connection with the Delphi murder investigation.”

Allen, 50, “has been moved to a state facility for his safety,” the television station reported on October 28, 2022.

WRTV reported that the man had already appeared in court on Friday.

The two girls had gone for a walk on an old railroad bridge along Monon High Bridge trail near Delphi, Indiana, on February 13, 2017, when they were murdered. Authorities previously released a short video and audio of a man they encountered on the trail.

Allen lives five minutes from the bridge.

The girls were discovered near the Monon High Bridge Trail, Fox59 reported, which is part of the Delphi Historic Trails.

2. Richard Allen Is Married With a Daughter, Who Once Posed on the Same Bridge

According to his wife’s Facebook page, Richard Allen is married. His wife, Kathy Allen, posted a video to Facebook in 2016 that shows Ricky Allen sitting in a car. She wrote,

Had a great weekend with my hubby. Went Christmas shopping at Castleton Square Mall and Von Maur store is one of my favorites especially during the holidays. They have a live pianist and I love the holiday decor and atmosphere. Ricky however about fell asleep waiting for me to finish shopping, then I “stalked” him out in the parking lot waiting in our car. Had a great 25th anniversary dinner at Ruth’s Chris in Carmel. Best steak EVER!

Kathy Allen’s Facebook profile reads, “Live & love every day as if it’s your last. Tomorrow is not promised.” She filled her Facebook page with photos on excursions with her husband.

Her posts also indicate that the couple has a daughter. Allen’s wife shared a photo of the daughter on the same bridge.

3. A Search Warrant Into Another Suspect Revealed the Girls’ Bodies Were ‘Moved & Staged’; Neighbors Expressed Shock About the Development Regarding Richard Allen

Neighbors expressed shock to friends as news of Richard Allen’s incarceration spread.

“My friend lives in his neighborhood and said he seemed nice and definitely not like a child murderer. She is freaked out!” wrote one woman in a true crime group devoted to the case on Facebook.

Some details of the crime have come out over the years.

WISH-TV obtained a March 17, 2017, search warrant, which was filed just over a month after the girls’ bodies were discovered.

It gave some details of the crime scene, which authorities have been very tight-lipped about.

It says the bodies were “moved and staged” and that “a large amount of blood was lost by the victims at the crime scene. Because of the nature of the victim’s wounds, it is nearly certain the perpetrator of the crime would have gotten blood on his person/clothing.”

According to WISH-TV, citing the search warrant, two articles of clothing from one of the girls was missing from the scene, leading authorities to believe they may have been taken as a souvenir.

4. Authorities Have Released Sketches & Video in the Case

LISTEN: Police release audio of Delphi, Ind. murder suspect Indiana police have released additional audio of a person they suspect murdered two teen girls in Delphi, Ind.

Authorities have released two crime scene sketches of a possible suspect, one in which he looks far younger than the other. They also released Snapchat video from Libby’s phone of a man walking on a bridge toward the girls before they were killed. Libby also captured audio of his voice saying, “Down the hill,” according to WRTV. How exactly they died has not been released by authorities. In the intervening years, people have been investigated as suspects with nothing coming of it.

The full video has never been released to the public. The warrant says it is 43 seconds long.

The girls were followed by the suspect on the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, according to the warrant.

5. There have Been Other Suspects Over the Years

Over the years, there have been other suspects. There was a search warrant into a now deceased local farmer, for example.

The warrant’s existence was first revealed by the Murder Sheet podcast hosts Anya Cain and Kevin Greenlee.

“I’m not necessarily convinced that Ron Logan was involved in this. Some of the circumstantial evidence against him is intriguing and should absolutely be looked at,” Cain told Inside Edition.

Over the years, other names have emerged in connection with the homicides. Logan, who died on January 24, 2022, was never arrested or charged with the murders.

Logan had owned the property where the girls’ bodies were found for 50 years, according to Fox59.

Previously, a catfish social media account came under scrutiny of authorities. Kegan Kline is the man who is accused of being behind the catfish social media account anthony_shots, according to a search warrant filed in Indiana.

WISH-TV posted the search warrant in a story that identified Kline as the man authorities say was behind the account. His full name is Kegan Anthony Kline.

That news came after detectives investigating the Delphi murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, who were slain in Indiana, asked the public for information on the online profile named anthony_shots.

Police said the page was an elaborate catfish that used a fake profile with a model’s picture to contact juvenile females “to solicit nude images.”

Police have not accused Kegan Kline of involvement in the Delphi murders.

