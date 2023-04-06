Robert Dotson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Robert Dotson was a 52-year-old homeowner in Farmington, New Mexico, who was shot and killed by police on April 5, 2023, when they went to the wrong house, according to New Mexico State Police.

Farmington police officers shot Dotson when he came to the door with a handgun, the State Police news release says.

“This is an extremely traumatic event,” Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a video statement on April 6, 2023. “I am just heartbroken by the circumstances surrounding this. Mr. Dotson was not the subject of the call that our officers were responding to. This ending is just unbelievably tragic. I am extremely sorry that we are in this position.”

“This is a very dark day,” the chief added.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Farmington Police ‘Mistakenly Approached’ Robert Dotson’s Home, State Police Say

On April 6, 2023, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau “was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving the Farmington Police Department,” New Mexico State police wrote in a news release posted to Facebook.

State Police agents learned that on April 5, 2023, at around 11:30 p.m., the Farmington Police Department “received a call for a domestic violence incident occurring at 5308 Valley View Avenue. Officers with the Farmington Police Department responded to the area,” the news release says.

“Once on scene, officers mistakenly approached 5305 Valley View Avenue instead of 5308 Valley View Avenue,” it says.

2. Police Say Officers Fired When the Homeowner, Robert Dotson, ‘Opened the Screen Door Armed With a Handgun’

According to the news release from New Mexico State Police, officers “knocked on the front door of 5305 Valley View Avenue and announced themselves as Farmington police officers. When there was no answer at 5305, officers asked their dispatch to call the reporting party back and have them come to the front door.”

Body camera footage shows “as the officers backed away from 5305 Valley View Avenue, the homeowner, Robert Dotson, 52, opened the screen door armed with a handgun. At this point in the encounter, officer(s) fired at least one round from their duty weapon(s) striking Mr. Dotson,” the release says.

“After the initial shooting, Mr. Dotson’s wife, also armed with a handgun, fired from the doorway of the residence. Once again, officer(s) fired. Once she realized that the individuals outside the residence were officers, she put the gun down and complied with the officer’s commands,” the release continued.

“Mr. Dotson suffered fatal injuries as a result of the shooting and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. Mrs. Dotson, who was uninjured, has not been charged with a crime,” it says.

3. Robert Dotson Was Described as a ‘Good Man’ Who Worked Hard ‘to Provide for His Family’

A man named RJ Brown commented on the Farmington Police Department’s comment thread, writing, “This was a good man. He had two kids in the home he was protecting. I hope they all are fired. Maybe even charged and the chief resigns. Those are his employees. He’s at fault as well. It won’t make it better but I hope the FPD writes the biggest check absolutely possible to this family! Complete BS.”

Brett Young wrote on the police comment thread, “You shot and killed my cousin in his home! All because you went to the wrong house!” Heavy has reached out to Young to seek an interview as well as a photo of Dotson.

Katie Trost wrote on the thread, “Robert may you rest in peace! You were a good man and will be missed. Sorry does not make any of this better. My thoughts go to your family Robert.”

Greg Tradup wrote on the comment thread, “What a terrible loss to our community. He was a good man who worked hard to provide for his family and was a genuine great guy. All he was doing was what anyone of us would do when someone knocks on our door at that time of night. Answering the door locked and loaded to protect our family. I’m not one to bash our cops but this is just wrong. You don’t wake a working man and start accusing him of something he didn’t do unless you have the facts or the wrong address. Police need to find a better way to approach a home at night.”

4. The Farmington Police Chief Says It Was a ‘Chaotic Scene’

@NMStatePolice is investigating a #Farmington #police shooting. @FPDNM says officers went to the wrong address for a domestic violence call. Officers shot, killed a homeowner who was NOT the subject of the call.

“Officers mistakenly went to the wrong address,” the police chief confirmed in a video news release.

“It’s a terrible event,” the chief said. “I am heartbroken over it.”

He said that officers made several attempts to contact the residents when they went to Dotson’s home by accident, identifying themselves as police officers.

As they were verifying the address, the homeowner came to the door with a firearm, the chief said.

The chief said it was “a chaotic scene” with “officers retreating and opening fire.”

5. New Mexico State Police Is Not Naming the Police Officers Involved

The Farmington police officers involved “were not injured and will not be identified by the New Mexico State Police. For information on their duty status or administrative actions taken, please contact the Farmington Police Department,” the State Police news release says.

“For information on the outcome of the original domestic violence call at 5308 Valley View Avenue, please contact the Farmington Police Department,” it reads.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau “works independently to determine the series of events that led up to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the appropriate district attorney for their review and consideration,” the release says.

The New Mexico State Police “act solely as factfinders in their cases and do not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney’s office. This incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police,” it says.

