Russell Wilson Speaks Out for First Time Since Being Benched

Just when you thought things couldn’t get more interesting with the Denver Broncos, they do.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson met with the media for the first time since being benched by head coach Sean Payton ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bleacher Report insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Broncos went to their starting quarterback back in October, after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs, asking him to defer $37 million in injury guarantees to another year. Schultz also reported that the Broncos “threatened” to bench Wilson and make him inactive for the rest of the season.

Wilson confirmed the report on December 29.

“We beat the Chiefs. They [Broncos] came up to me during the bye week and they told me that if I didn’t change my contract, my injury guarantee then I would be benched for the rest of the year. We had nine games left or so. I was definitely disappointed about it and it was a process throughout the whole week.”

Wilson also added that the NFLPA and NFL had to get involved after Denver’s threat of wanting to bench the former Super Bowl winning quarterback.

“That whole bye week I didn’t know what was going to be the case. I was going to be ready to play, I wanted to go to Buffalo and beat Buffalo [Bills].”

After the Broncos beat the Chiefs, Wilson quarterbacked the Broncos to four out of five wins including a win against the Bills in primetime as well as the Cleveland Browns with one of the NFL’s best defenses.

“I wasn’t going to remove the injury guarantee, this game is such a physical game, I’ve played 12 years and all that. I want to be able to play, I want to be able to help this team win.”

If Wilson was to get hurt this season, he would have to pass a physical in March of 2024 and if he would be unable to pass it, he would be guaranteed the $37 million.

Wilson also called the discussions and Denver’s threat to bench him a “low blow.”

Wilson’s Future in Denver

While talking with the media, Wilson was asked if he thinks that he’ll be playing for the Broncos in 2024 and he admitted that he was hopeful.

“I don’t know at this day, to be honest with you. I want to be. I didn’t know, several weeks ago what that would look like either.” Wilson continued, “I came here for a reason and that’s to win more championships, that’s still my focus.”

Currently, the Broncos will have an $85 million dead cap hit if they release Wilson going into 2024.

Per James Palmer of the NFL Network, if the Broncos release Wilson after June 1, that would divide the dead money over two seasons, $35.4 million in 2024 and $49.6 million in 2025.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini has also reported that Wilson expects to be cut by the Broncos in March 2024 and for nearly two months, the 35-year-old “has been starting knowing the organization was most likely going to move on from him after this season.”

Wilson also mentioned that he hopes there’s a future with the Broncos moving forward, but also suggested that he’s considered the possibility of not playing in Denver.

“I hope that it’s here, I hope that it’s here for a long time,” he said Friday. “I hope we win some more silverware in the front hall and we get some more championships, and if it’s not here, I’ll be prepared to do that somewhere else, but I hope that it’s here. I genuinely mean that; I brought my family here and everything else.”

Despite all the drama, Payton has announced that Wilson will be the No. 2 quarterback against the Chargers in Week 17, which means he’s one play away from getting onto the field again.

Sean Payton Claimed He Would Fix Russell Wilson’s ‘Flaws’

While Wilson was struggling under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Payton went on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” in October 2022 and explained how Wilson could be fixed.

“You correct flaws immediately, and then we don’t worry about how long the process is going to take,” Payton said. “In other words, I’d want a cut-up today of all of Russell’s pass plays of 30 or more yards from the field and I’d want to see, ‘Are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with?’”

Payton also mentioned that he would like to see what Wilson did successfully in Seattle.

“I know that they did a great job in Seattle of bringing him off of a naked-boot and then pulling up,” Payton said. “And then we all saw that throwback to [Tyler] Lockett across the field where the ball traveled 60 yards in the air.”

In 2023, Wilson has only attempted 92 play-action passes which is the lowest amongst the data that Pro Football Reference has calculated.

Over Wilson’s entire career, he’s averaged at least 7.2 yards per pass attempt. This season, Payton has restricted Wilson to a career-low 6.9 yards per pass attempt.

Payton would also want to see the touchdowns that Wilson has thrown in the red zone.

“I’d want to look at another film of his red zone touchdown passes inside the 20,” Payton said. “What I’m asking for from assistants is, I’m asking for some of his greatest hits, and to make sure that we have those song lyrics available, and if not, let’s put them in.”

This season, Payton’s offense ranks 16th in the NFL with 21.8 points per game.

Payton also told Trey Wingo of The 33rd Team before the 2023 season that it was going to work in Denver with Wilson and himself.