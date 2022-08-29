Jaguars Plan to Cut Physical RB, Perfect ‘Vulture’ for Eagles

Is Doug Pederson about to gift the Philadelphia Eagles the perfect goal-line back? It sure looks that way. The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting ready to cut Ryquell Armstead, according to Pro Football Network. The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder would fit the vulture role in tandem with Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell, and Boston Scott.
The Eagles are thought to be in the market for another running back, even after Jason Huntley’s impressive preseason finale. Sanders’ long injury history has many people worried. The team might want to invest in another Jordan Howard. And Armstead once compared himself to former New York Giants bruiser Brandon Jacobs, a thorn in the Eagles’ side for so many seasons.
Despite growing up in Millville, New Jersey — the same hometown as baseball MVP (and Eagles superfan) Mike Trout — Armstead wouldn’t admit to bleeding green as a child. “I never grew up a fan of a team but I liked the Giants only because of Brandon Jacobs,” Armstead told NJ Advance Media in 2019.
Fine. Not a deal breaker. Armstead did star at Temple University where he rushed for 2,812 yards and 34 touchdowns during his four-year college career.
The 25-year-old running back has little wear on his tires: 50 career rushes for 188 yards. The Jaguars selected him in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft. Ironically, Armstead caught his first touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew who replaced Nick Foles as the starter there in 2019.
The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!
Health Concerns, Battle with COVID-19
The biggest question mark would be his health. Armstead endured a scary battle with COVID-19 in 2020, one that saw him hospitalized with respiratory issues and eventually diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.
The Jaguars waived him and he spent a year away from football as he recovered. Then, feeling healthy enough to return, Armstead hit the waiver wire and spent time on the Giants, Saints, and Packers practice squads before returning to Jacksonville in 2021.
“It’s a business. I understand my injury caused that. It was nothing I did. It was nothing I could do,” Armstead said in December 2021, via NFL Media. “I know I’m an awesome football player. I know I’m explosive. I know I’m powerful. I know what I bring.”
The last time he suited up in the regular season was January 9, 2021. Armstead rushed nine times for 52 yards, including a 26-yard gainer, and helped knocked Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts out of playoff contention during a 26-11 win for the Jaguars.
Scouting Report on Armstead
Armstead was a stud at Temple where he finished 10th in the nation in rushing touchdowns (13) and 11th in rushing yards per game (115.8) as a senior. He also became the first player in the FBS since 2000 to rush for 100 yards and record a sack in a game. His 2,812 career rushing yards ranks fourth all-time at the school.
The big-bodied runner ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds and drew comparisons to Alex Collins coming out of college. Here is a scouting report, via NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein:
Face-first runner who doesn’t appear to care that brakes come standard with the vehicle. Armstead’s feet fire like pistons from the beginning of the snap all the way through his physical finishes. While he’s not classically elusive, he does find his own yards by slithering through tight quarters or stacking yards after contact. His size, decisiveness and effort in pass protection should land him work as a backup, but his play traits could help him find more carries than expected as a pro.