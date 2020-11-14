‘Scytl Server Raid in Germany,’ Rep. Louie Gohmert Brings Up Twitter Rumor During Video Conference

Rep. Louie Gohmert on reports of a Scytl server raid in GermanyHe describes reports of ongoing server raids in connection with vote tabulation software. I moved the audio about half a second relative to the video in order to properly sync it, it was slightly out of sync originally. Original video this shaky film footage is of: https://www.facebook.com/100685115117929/videos/3440080139372371 Global Prayer for US Election Integrity Adam Schindler 2020-11-13T19:16:37Z

Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas brought up a German Twitter rumor that members of the U.S. Army raided the German headquarters of voting software protection company Scytl during a video conference. Gohmert was elected to a ninth term during the 2020 elections defeating Democratic challenger Hank Gilbert. Gohmert is among those who spoke at the “Million MAGA March” in Washington D.C. on November 14.

In the November 13 conference, Gohmert said that he received information from “former intel people” that there was “extremely compelling evidence that could be gleaned from Scytl.” Gohmert mentioned that the company was now based in Germany and that Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel called on President Donald Trump to concede defeat to former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Gohmert also noted that Scytl had filed for bankruptcy. Spanish outlet La Vanguardia reported in May 2020 the company had $75 million in debts.

The nine-term congressman went on to say the Scytl would have information on how many votes had been switched from Republican to Democrat during the 2020 election. Gohmert said, “What were the votes going in? And which ones were changed going out?”

Gohmert Provides No Evidence for the Raid & Admits: ‘I Don’t Know the Truth’

Gohmert said that his former intel contact asked him to send on all of the information that needed to be gathered from Scytl. Gohmert said that he sent the information the following day, November 9. Gohmert then mentioned a tweet written in German that was published on November 8 which alleged that Scytl’s headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, was raided by members of the U.S. Army. During the alleged, raid the company’s servers were removed, Gohmert said. Heavy has been unable to find the original tweet but has seen screenshots. Gohmert admits, “I don’t know the truth,” before referencing the alleged raid. The congressman was unable to provide any proof that the raid took place. Scytl’s was originally headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

Gohmert said, “It’s a little disturbing just to contemplate how corrupt the government has gotten with the whole Russia hoax, the framing of Mike Flynn, and so many others, Carter Page, Papadopoulos. This is a desperate time for our country.”

The German Tweet Said in Part: ‘Something Big Is Coming’

A translated version of the tweet mentioned by Gohmert reads in English:

Something big is coming. The Spanish software company Syctl, who offers election manipulation software worldwide, are in the crosshairs. The server for the manipulation was in Germany. A rogue who thinks badly. Tonight, the U.S. Army confiscated servers with a huge raid.

The screenshot seen by Heavy was posted on November 8 at 3:01 a.m.

Scytl Provided ‘Accessible Election Processes’ During Donald Trump 2016’s Election Victory

At the time of writing, Scytl’s website is offline. You can view a cached version of the homepage here. On the homepage the company says that has “delivered election modernization projects in the US since 2008.” The company most recently worked on the 2018 Midterm elections.

The company goes on to mention providing photos and election staff with “benefits of more efficient, scalable and accessible election processes, consolidating Scytl as the leading election modernization provider in the United States” during the 2016 presidential election which was won by Donald Trump. Scytl’s US site remains active. The company’s American office is located in Tampa, Florida.

Gohmert’s allegations follow on from the debunked conspiracy theory that Dominion Votings Systems, the company that makes voting software, was deleting Republican votes. The Associated Press reported on “unsubstantiated” social media posts that alleged Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Senator Dianne Feinstein and the Clinton Foundation had financial stakes in Dominion Voting Systems.

