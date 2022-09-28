Sojourner Truth High School: Active Shooter Reports Nearby

There are reports of an active shooter at the campus of Sojourner Truth High School in Oakland, California.

The reports were preliminary and just breaking out around 2 p.m. on the west coast on September 28, 2022.

KPIX-TV reported that the shooting occurred “at a high school campus in Oakland” and left five people injured. The shooting occurred “at facilities shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city’s Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood,” the television reported.

“The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based at the site,” the report noted.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Confirmed They Are Investigating a Shooting That May Involve Multiple Suspects

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street. We are asking our Community Members to please avoid the area at this time. PIO is on the way to scene. Media we will update with staging area. pic.twitter.com/9zvmmW7lC3 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 28, 2022

Journalist Katie Nielsen tweeted, “UPDATE – 3 patients taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland, 2 taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.”

She noted: “Possibly 3 shooters involved. Law enforcement on scene do not believe the suspect/s are still at the school. Media representatives from OPD and OUSD are on the way to the scene to provide more info.”