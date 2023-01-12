‘Summer House’ Season 7 Cast Revealed

Season 7 of “Summer House” is almost here. Bravo revealed a cast photo on January 12, showing who would rejoin the series when it premieres on February 13.

The picture, from left to right, includes Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Bakula, Kyle Cooke, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, Chris Leoni, Mya Allen and Samantha Feher.

In the trailer, the housemates teased the new season would be “shocking” and “mayhem.”

The fallout between former friends Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera will be featured in season 7.

“Why do I need your blessing?” Hubbard asks Olivera, seemingly referring to her relationship with Carl Radke. The couple has been engaged since August 2022, per People.

“What you’re saying is absolutely crazy pants to me,” Olivera answers.

“I’m gonna reach a certain point where I just don’t give a f***,” Hubbard tells cameras.

The trailer then cuts to another tense interaction, where Hubbard tells Olivera, “You bashed me the entire summer.”

“I don’t talk s*** about you. I say it to your f****** face,” Olivera says back.

In another scene, Olivera walks away crying saying she thinks the relationship with Hubbard is “beyond repair.”

The sneak peek also teased some heartache for DeSorbo, who was dating “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover, who is based in South Carolina.

“I feel like there’s a lot of pressure,” DeSorbo says about her long-distance relationship.

“I want you to start coming down more,” Conover tells his girlfriend.

Who Are The New Faces of ‘Summer House?’

While there are plenty of familiar faces returning to “Summer House,” new to the group are Feher, Leoni, and Prescod.

According to her cast description on Bravo’s website, Feher is “a content creator” from New Jersey who’s always wanted to find success in New York City. Feher is “very single” and has about “four or five” men who she casually dates. She is willing to settle down “until there’s someone worth dropping everyone else for,” her bio on Bravo says.

Leoni is a former Marine who hails from Florida, his Bravo bio states. He left the Sunshine State to pursue a career in photography and filmmaking in NYC. Coming into the group as a single man, Leoni wonders if “his unique approach to flirting” will help him land a partner, his description on Bravo’s website says.

Prescod is a fashion consultant who is looking to find a partner after her ex-boyfriend cheated on her a few years ago, according to her cast description on Bravo’s website. She’s “single and ready to mingle” and hoping to find a partner who allows her to put her “guard down,” as noted in her Bravo bio.

Hubbard Was ‘Suprised’ by Radke’s Proposal

Cameras were rolling when Radke proposed to Hubbard, but she wasn’t expecting it.

“I was so surprised, I’m still in shock!” Hubbard told People in August 2022.

Radke secretly asked Hubbard’s friends and family to attend a small celebration at a restaurant after the proposal.

“She kept saying, ‘Should I call my parents?’ — not knowing that they were also waiting for her. And I was like, ‘The service is spotty here, let’s just wait until we get to Dockers,’ knowing the next level of the surprise,” Radke told People.

Radke and Hubbard have been on “Summer House” since it premiered in 2017.

Cook, Miller, Batula, and Olivera have also been on the Bravo series since its inception.

Don’t miss season 7 of “Summer House” when it airs Monday, February 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.