How to Watch The Conjuring 3 Online for Free

Nearly a year after it was originally intended to be released, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is finally here. The third movie in the series–and the eighth overall in “The Conjuring” universe–will be released in theaters on Friday, June 4, but you can also watch it on HBO Max starting around 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT (early Friday morning/late Thursday night).

If you sign up for HBO Max directly through their website, there is no free trial. It’s $14.99 per month right away. However, you can get HBO Max included with a free trial of some other streaming services, which we detail below.

Here’s how to sign up and watch “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” for free (note that the movie will leave HBO Max after 30 days on July 4):

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” One year of HBO Max (or however long you keep AT&T TV) is included for free in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can select any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial of AT&T TV.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you go to checkout your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch AT&T TV on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV’s “Choice” or above bundle, you can watch “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” on the HBO Max app (not the AT&T TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

When signing in to HBO Max, you’ll need to use your AT&T TV credentials.

HBO Max is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. Whether you’re a new or existing Hulu subscriber, the HBO Max add-on comes with a free seven-day trial:

Watch HBO Max on Hulu

Once signed up for the HBO Max add-on to Hulu, you can watch “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” on the HBO Max app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

When signing in to HBO Max, you’ll need to use your Hulu credentials.

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Preview

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT – Official Trailer

In “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are reprising their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. They previously played the real-life married couple in “The Conjuring,” “The Conjuring 2,” and “Annabelle Comes Home.”

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is described as “a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren,” according to the HBO press release.

It continues, “Based on a chilling true story, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren risk their lives to prove the innocence of the accused and the existence of evil forces in the first U.S. murder trial where demonic possession is being used as a legal defense.”

The film co-stars Ruairi O’Connor, John Noble, Ronnie Gene Blevins, and Ingrid Bisu. Taking over from director James Wan (who did the previous “Conjuring” films) is “The Curse of La Llorona” director Michael Chaves. In an interview with Slashfilm, Chaves said that his vision is definitely an homage to classic horror.

“I think ‘The Conjuring’ movies are always these love letters to horror movies and to horror cinema,” Chaves said. “You look at the first one and you can see so much of ‘The Changling’ in it. And I think it does that with great love. And [the ‘Devil Made Me Do It’ opening scene] was, without a doubt, a shameless ‘Exorcist’ reference. … I was on the verge of cutting it out. I was like, ‘You know what, it’s too much on the nose.’ People are going to be like, ‘You’re just shamelessly stealing from the greatest movie of all time.’ But I kept it, and I was glad I did because when we started screening it, people loved being able to see those references and make those connections.”

He also said the idea of the film is “to take ‘The Conjuring’ and the Warrens into a place they’ve never gone before, into a direction we’ve never seen. … We’ve seen the Warrens go on these adventures before, and there’s the expectation that they’re going to face the demon,” Chaves said. “They’re going to exorcise that demon by the end of the movie. And from the very beginning, we were like, ‘Let’s just turn that whole idea on its head.’”

He continued, “Start with the thing that you think the movie is going to end with and then have it go horribly wrong. Because there’s also that expectation that the Warrens – they’re the good guys, and they always get it right. And they always save the day. And the [opening scene gives us the] idea that it doesn’t always happen that way, and that’s not the way life is. And what happens when they get it wrong? What happens when it goes wrong? And that’s how we wanted to start the movie.”

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” premieres Friday, June 4 on HBO Max.

