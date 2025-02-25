Top Offensive Prospects to Watch at the NFL Combine for the Bills

The Buffalo Bills don’t have a ton of excess cash to spend in free agency this offseason, which makes their best opportunity to drastically improve into a Super Bowl contender the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the team possessing an extra pick in the second round, courtesy of the Stefon Diggs trade, who are some of the top offensive prospects to watch for the Bills entering the 2025 NFL Combine?

Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

The Buffalo Bills had one of the most unique receiver rooms in the league in 2025.

Khalil Shakir led the team in targets 100), receptions (76), and yards (821). Yet, no other receiver managed to top 600 yards or 35 receptions last season with the MVP at quarterback.

Did the Bills spend the first pick of their 2024 NFL Draft on a receiver? Yes. Did they trade away Day 2 draft capital in this draft to acquire Amari Cooper? Yes.

None of that means they shouldn’t consider going in this direction again in 2025.

This finally brings me to Ole Miss WR Tre Harris, who has an intriguing physical profile at 6’3 210 pounds who consistently proved capable of beating man coverage — which was something Keon Coleman failed to do in his rookie year.

If Harris runs a sub 4.5 time in the 40-yard dash, then it’s entirely possible he is gone by the time the Bills are on the clock.

Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Speaking of receivers who could run a sub 4.5 forty, Isaiah Bond’s move from the Alabama Crimson Tide to the Texas Longhorns last season started off well — but limped to the finish line after battling through some injuries in 2024.

Shakir may be an electric yards after catch (YAC) producer, but the Bills really don’t have an elite vertical weapon on the roster at this time. Bond would solve that issue instantaneously.

Additionally, I don’t believe Bond is simply a one-trick pony as a receiver. There is plenty of tempo variation and stem IQ in his route running profile and plays with a bit more play strength than most would expect from a sub 190-pound receiver prospect.

If Bond manages to return to his Crimson Tide form, then he could be a draft day steal if he falls to the end of Day 2.

Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

In addition to having a game-breaker at the quarterback position, one of the other strengths on the Bills’ roster is their offensive line unit.

Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown, Connor McGovern, O’Cyrus Torrence, and David Edwards helped anchor this offense with an effective ground game — that produced 2,230 yards and 32 scores — while protecting Allen at a high enough level to post a career-low eight turnovers in 2024.

Yet, an intriguing option at the end of Day 2 would be North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel.

Zabel was widely recognized as a huge winner of the Senior Bowl experience, which has thrust him into the Day 2 conversation.

Zabel played nearly position on the offensive line at NDSU, which could make him a valuable depth piece for this unit who could emerge as a full-time starter down the road for Buffalo.