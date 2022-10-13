Twitchcon Foam Pit Accident Video: Adriana Chechik Injured

Streamer and adult performer Adriana Chechik was seriously injured during a Twitchcon foam pit accident that was captured on video in California.

You can watch the video later in this article, but be aware that it’s disturbing. The video was first shared on Twitter by the page Clippy Chimp. It has racked up more than 10 million views.

When the accident occurred, streamers had been jumping into the giant foam pit throughout Twitchcon, which ran from Friday through Sunday October 9, 2022. Chechik is an adult performer with an OnlyFans page. According to BuzzfeedNews, the Twitchcon event took place in San Diego, California.

“Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now,” she wrote on Twitter on October 9, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chechik Was Injured ‘After Jumping in the Foam Pit’

Adriana Chechik (@ChechikTv) looks seriously hurt after jumping in the foampit. Looks like #TwitchCon cheaped out on the padding and amount of foam. pic.twitter.com/BRPSs1EKVI — Clippy Chimp (@ClippyChimp) October 9, 2022

Clippy Chimp tweeted, “Adriana Chechik (@ChechikTv) looks seriously hurt after jumping in the foampit. Looks like #TwitchCon cheaped out on the padding and amount of foam.”

The video captured her jumping and then saying, “I can’t get out,” as she bent over after appearing to land on her tailbone in the short video clip.

“Make sure she’s okay. Get her out of the pit. Medic!” people shouted in the video.

Chechik Later Gave Details About the Injury, Describing Her Surgery & the Pain

Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 9, 2022

Chechik later provided details of her injury on Twitter. She wrote, “Special shout out to the random off work EMT who got the workers at the booth to realize how bad I was injured and to make them keep me still and calm me down until others got there. U rly kept me from crying badly.”

She continued,

Tried sitting up today in PT, I would rather die than do that again. I hate this my whole body hates it. I don’t want to be tough. I don’t want to be brave I cried for a hour and the pain is so immense through all the meds im on. Idk if I can do this. I can’t explain this pain.

She added, “Also I want to remind everyone when u put ur first foot on the floor from bed tomorrow send a silent blessing. You need to cherish ur health and physical able ness! Do it for me! ❤️”

She said she might have to wear a brace and wanted to put “bling” on it, writing, “I’m a lot of pain but feeling hopeful and rdy to bring the heat to walk again! Anyone know where I can get my brace blinged and or a pink coating for it as I’ll be in it for a long time?”

Chechik also discussed having surgery.

So surgery went well, 5 hrs 30 minutes! More fusions than expected, bones completely crushed & nerve damage to my bladder, hopefully I’ll be able to pee again in the near future. … had some bleeding around the bone but overall doing good!

