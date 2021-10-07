Uruguay vs Colombia Live Stream: How to Watch WC Qualifier in US

Uruguay will host Colombia in South American World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday over at the Gran Parque Central in Montevideo. These two sides are direct rivals for a direct spot into next year’s World Cup.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Uruguay vs Colombia and every CONMEMBOL World Cup qualifier exclusively on FuboTV.

You’ll need to sign up for either the “Latino Plus” base package, or the “Fubo Starter” base package plus “CONMEBOL & More” add-on to watch:

Watch on FuboTV

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Uruguay vs Colombia live on the FuboTV app (on the fubo Sports Network 2 or Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 1 channels), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Uruguay vs Colombia Preview

When Uruguay and Colombia face off, there is a great deal of uncertainty as to what the final result will be. What is guaranteed is that both sides end up in some very physical football and where any result can end up breaking the game wide open for either team. If you do not think so, look at the recent matches between these two sides.

This is not the exception when these two teams face off over at the Gran Parque Central, an alternate venue for the Uruguayan national team as the Estadio Centenario continues to be renovated as it is the place where both the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores finals will be held in the month of November.

Uruguay find themselves in third place in these qualifies and a win would put them two-thirds of the way to a return trip to the World Cup. Coach Oscar Washington Tabárez will have both Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani at his disposal for the three matches. For Suárez, it will be a very special match as this was the stadium where he was playing during the beginning of his career when he played for Nacional.

https://twitter.com/Uruguay/status/1445759655326539791?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1445759655326539791%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elpais.com.uy%2Fovacion%2Ffutbol%2Fseleccion-uruguaya-reconocio-manana-gran-parque-central.html

The Atlético Madrid striker was able to recognize the pitch where he first started his career Wednesday morning alongside his teammates. This would be the first time in 92 years that La Celeste would be playing at this venue.

Gran Parque Central was the first home of the Uruguayan national team from 1906 to 1929. During that time they played 43 matches there. Their record was 24-7-12

Meanwhile, Cavani received some good news as he will be allowed to enter Brazil after the restrictions that were placed on players like him coming from the UK were lifted.

For Colombia, there is talk of a possible surprise in Reinaldo Rueda’s lineup. There was speculation of possibly having a 4-3-3 at one point with Radamel Falcao García up top alongside both Rafael Santos Borré and Luis Díaz.

Coach Reinaldo Rueda has also talked about the focus necessary to be able to come out of Uruguay with a win.

“What Brazil means, is the great temptation, but experience has taught us that Saturday comes before Sunday. We have to strength ourselves,” said Rueda in his press conference.

Miguel Ángel Borja will be out due to a partial tear of the anterior talofibular ligament of left ankle. This injury alongside James Rodríguez are not the only worries for Colombia.

Los Cafeteros also have 12 players on yellow card caution.

Colombian players on Yellow Card Caution

David Ospina

Daniel Muñoz

William Tesillo

Yerry Mina

Wilmar Barrios

Gustavo Cuéllar

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

​Juan Fernando Quintero

​Roger Martínez

Miguel Borja

Luis Díaz

Duván Zapata

This could also cause a bit of a conundrum as some of these players will have to decide on either being cautious or letting it all out and being willing to miss the match against Brazil but having their card status be at zero once again.

He also knows that he

“Each player is aware of the card issue. This is a match against a very intense rival. The duels will be very strong. Their last match against Ecuador was very physical and choppy in play. This is why we need to be focused ont he match against Uruguay,” added Rueda.

Uruguay probable XI: Fernando Muslera; Nahitán Nández, José María Giménez, Diego Godín, Matías Viña; Matías Vecino, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Betancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Edinson Cavani, Luis Suárez

Colombia probable XI: David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Dávinson Sánchez, William Tesillo; Wilmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Juan Fernando Quintero, Luis Díaz; Radamel Falcao García

Head to Head:

Previous Matches: 37

Uruguay Wins:17

Colombia Wins: 11

Draws: 9