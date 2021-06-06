USA vs Mexico Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The United States men’s national soccer team will meet Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final on Sunday.

In the United States, the match (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish) and TUDN (Spanish).

Here’s a full rundown of all the ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Mexico:

USA vs Mexico Preview

The USMNT edged Honduras 1-0 in the semifinals on Thursday. They finally broke through in the 89th minute, when striker Jordan Siebatcheu sent a diving header into the back of the net after a headed feed from midfielder Weston McKennie.

“We’re happy, and this game is exactly what we needed when you think about the level of competition, the competitiveness of the game,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said, according to NBC Sports. “Some of these guys have never seen that before. So, really happy with how they dealt with it. I think the mental side of it to just keep grinding and wearing them down was really important.

“It wasn’t an easy game at all. We had chances in the first half that we didn’t finish. I think we got too open in the second half at times, not enough balance. But again, for the guys to have to compete and dig like that at altitude, in heat, they did a fantastic job.”

Defender John Brooks, whose lobbed pass into the box ignited the Americans’ lone goal, suggested the tight match served as valuable experience for the young USMNT roster.

“I think talking about it is different than like actually playing against teams like that,” he said, according to ESPN. “After the Honduras game, now I think everybody knows how it is to play against teams like that. It’s never going to be easy. Every game is a battle. And so it was against Honduras. All that counts is that we won the game and we’re in the final against Mexico now we are ready to go.”

American forward Jordan Morris leads the tournament with 4 goals. Five players, including McKennie, USMNT forward Josh Sargent and Mexican striker José Juan Macías, have 3 goals apiece.

Mexico overcame Costa Rica 5-4 on penalties after the sides played to a scoreless draw on the other side of the bracket.

El Tri are far more experienced than their final foes. The roster’s average age is more than four years older than that of the United States, and the Mexicans have 40 caps between them to the USMNT’s 18.

“It will depend on which side can impose their game, we’ll do it in our way, with experienced players who know how to manage these matches,” Mexico manager Tata Martino said, per ESPN. “The United States will have their quickness and youth, and we are hopeful to play a game that goes in our favor.”

