How to Watch 76ers Games Live Streaming Online Without Cable

The Philadelphia 76ers enter this season with a roster that will look similar to the one that earned them the top seed in the Eastern Conference during last year’s postseason. The Sixers will have to navigate through the drama with Ben Simmons but should pack enough of a punch with MVP runner-up Joel Embiid to contend with anyone on any given night.

In 2021-22, most 76ers games will be televised in local markets on NBC Sports Philadelphia, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on NBC Sports Philadelphia), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every 76ers game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the 76ers Market

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Philadelphia (live in local markets), ESPN, NBA TV and 100-plus other live TV channels (no TNT) on FuboTV. NBC Sports Philadelphia and ESPN are included in the “Starter” package, while NBA TV can be added with either the “Extra” or “Sports Plus” add-on.

The base channel package and any add-ons can all be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch 76ers games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Philadelphia (live in local markets), ESPN, TNT and 65+ other TV channels (no NBA TV) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch 76ers games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

If You’re Out of the 76ers Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch 76ers games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch 76ers games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

76ers Season Preview 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers return the core of a roster that finished atop the Eastern Conference last regular season. The Sixers will return at least four of their five starters from the 2020-21 season, including MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, and Danny Green.

The fifth piece of the starting puzzle is the most complicated and the biggest question mark surrounding this season for the Sixers – point guard Ben Simmons, whose offseason holdout gripped the headlines in Philadelphia. The three-time All-Star, who struggled last year in the postseason, requested a trade and held out for all of training camp and the first three preseason games before unexpectedly reporting to the team on October 11th.

It remains to be seen if Simmons will actually play for the Sixers this season, and if he does it may just be a matter of time before Philadelphia finds a trading partner that will take in the 25-year-old, who has four years remaining on a max deal.

Regardless of how Simmons’ situation pans out, the Sixers possess the firepower to contend with the likes of the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets in the East.

Embiid is coming off a career-best season, that saw him average 28.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field. The 27-year-old four-time All-Star inked a four-year supermax extension with the Sixers in the offseason.

One of the key offseason acquisitions for Philadelphia was bringing in free-agent center Andre Drummond, who will be able to give Embiid a much-needed break at times during the grind of the 82-game regular season. Drummond has averaged 14.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game in his nine-year career.

2020-21 Recap

Finished 49-23 (First in the Eastern Conference)

Beat the Washington Wizards, 4-1, in the first round of the NBA Playoffs

Eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals



Offseason Summary

Re-signed Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz

Added free agents Andre Drummond, Georges Niang, Aaron Henry, Grant Riller

Drafted Jaden Springer (Guard, Tennessee) with the No. 28 pick in the NBA Draft and Charles Bassey (Center, Western Kentucky) with the No. 53 pick

Parted ways with Dwight Howard, Mike Scott, George Hill, Anthony Tolliver, Rayjon Tucker

Projected Starting Lineup

PG – Tyrese Maxey (The second-year guard will get an opportunity to run point, along with Shake Milton, if Simmons elects not to play; Averaged 8.0 points and 2.0 assists per game in 15.3 minutes per game last season)

SG – Seth Curry (Averaged 12.5 points per game and shot 45% from three-point range last season; Put up 21.0 points per game in the seven-game series against the Hawks in the playoffs)

SF – Danny Green (Played his first season in Philadelphia last year where he averaged 9.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game)

PF – Tobias Harris (Averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game last season)

C – Joel Embiid (Finished runner-up in the NBA MVP voting to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic after a career-best season)

Projected Reserves

G – Shake Milton

G – Furkan Korkmaz

F – Matisse Thybulle

C – Andre Drummond

F – Georges Niang

F – Aaron Henry

G – Jaden Springer (rookie)

Projected Roster via ESPN