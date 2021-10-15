How to Watch Devils Games Online Without Cable in 2021-22

The New Jersey Devils look to end a three-year playoff drought this season after boosting its roster through offseason moves.

In 2021-22, most Devils games will be televised in local markets on MSG or MSG+, while some games will be nationally televised on NHL Network (usually out of market only, but those will also be on MSG or MSG+), TNT or ESPN.

Additionally, every out-of-market game (and some nationally broadcast games) will also stream on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season.

Whether you live in the Devils market or somewhere else in the United States, here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch every Devils game live online without cable in 2021-22:

If You’re in the Devils Market

Note: A couple Devils games this season will stream exclusively on ESPN+ nationally with no blackout for in-market viewers. The following options are for how to watch all other in-market games:

If You’re out of the Devils Market

Devils 2021-22 Season Preview

New Jersey took a big step in the offseason by landing one of the biggest free agents in Dougie Hamilton.

“We believe that the magnitude of his contributions on the ice will be equal to his impact on our culture as we continue to position ourselves for long-term success,” New Jersey manager Tom Fitzgerald said in a statement via NJ.com’s Steve Politi.

The former Carolina defenseman scored 10 goals and assisted on 32 for 42 points last season. He also had a 20 plus-minus score for the season. He’s been consistent over the past five seasons with 39 or more points and a positive plus-minus score.

“For us to get Dougie … he’s giving us the prime of his career so it shows he believes in this group and thinks he can win here,” New Jersey center Jack Hughes said per NHL.com’s Mike Morreale. “He gives us a big-time defenseman. He’s top five in the League and for us to have him, that could take us to another step.”

Defenseman Ryan Graves also came to New Jersey via a trade with the Colorado Avalanche. Graves had a 15 plus-minus score last season for the Avalanche, and he had 15 points on offense.

New Jersey also aided its goaltending by signing Jonathan Bernier. He went 9-11-1 with a .914 save percentage and 2.99 goals allowed per game for the Detroit Red Wings last season.

Mackenzie Blackwood will also play in goal again for New Jersey this season. Blackwood had a .902 save percentage and a 3.04 goals against average with a 14-17-4 record.

Left wing Tomas Tatar, 30, signing with New Jersey helps a young offense. Tatar scored 10 goals and assisted on 20 last season for the Montreal Canadiens.

New Jersey will look for a big season from Hughes, 20, who had 31 points in 56 games during his second season in the league. Hughes had 21 points in 61 games as a rookie in 2019-2020.

“I trained hard. I think my game is going to pop one more time and I should have a great year,” Hughes said per the Associated Press. “I’m expecting to have a great year.”

For New Jersey to have a great season, everything will have to come together in a tough Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins will all make it tough for New Jersey to climb the ladder and make the playoffs. Plans to make that climb started this summer.

“If you look at the commitment that our ownership has made to this team with the players that they brought in, they sent a message that it’s really important when we’re going down the stretch,” New Jersey head coach Lindy Ruff said per the Associated Press. “We need to be in a position where we’re competing hard for that playoff spot.”