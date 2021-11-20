How to Watch Georgia vs Charleston Southern Football 2021

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-5) on Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium.

The game (Noon ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch Charleston Southern vs Georgia:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

With ESPN+, you'll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Charleston Southern vs Georgia live on the ESPN app or via ESPN.com.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Charleston Southern vs Georgia live on the ESPN app.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Charleston Southern vs Georgia live on the ESPN app.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages. You'll need "Choice" or above to watch SEC Network+.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Charleston Southern vs Georgia live on the ESPN app.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Vidgo.

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Charleston Southern vs Georgia live on the ESPN app.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Charleston Southern vs Georgia live on the ESPN app.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Charleston Southern vs Georgia Preview

The Buccaneers are coming off a 32-24 overtime win against Gardner-Webb last weekend. Charleston Southern quarterback Jack Chambers went 23-39 for 286 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win, and he had solid help from his supporting cast. Running back Danuel Oscar had 101 yards and a score on 25 carries, and wide receiver Geoffrey Wall added 12 catches for 104 yards and a score in a complete offensive performance.

The Buccaneers have yet to win back-to-back games all season, and going up against the nation’s top team, they’re hoping to put their best foot forward.

“We just have not been able to put it together from week to week, so it has been frustrating,” Charleston Southern coach Autry Denson said, via CBS Sports. “But at the same time, I’m not wired to get down.”

Denson also called the game a “great opportunity” for his squad.

On the other side, Georgia is looking to continue its undefeated streak, and head coach Kirby Smart says his team is focused more on winning than on being ranked No. 1 overall in the nation.

“People tried to make it a distraction and the media and the questions and stuff, it’s just kind of gone away,” Smart said about how his team has handled being the top dog for the last month, via 247 Sports. “That I know of, it hasn’t affected anything because our guys have managed it. They’ve practiced hard. They’ve been physical. They’ve locked into the opponent.”

Bulldogs’ senior QB Stetson Bennett should get the start for the seventh straight game, but Smart won’t commit to a starter yet.

“Our goal is to go out there and get the best quarterback ready to play and go out and play with best guy. If that presents itself, absolutely. Straight up, I hope everybody gets to play. I really do. I hope everybody gets to play, but I don’t control that. What I control is how we prepare and how we go out and play the game. So the hope is that we go out and play our best game. But, it would be remiss if you go around thinking that and then you’re in the middle of a game in the fourth quarter. You know what I mean?” Smart said.

The Bulldogs handed Tennessee a 41-17 loss last weekend. Bennett completed 17 of 29 passes for 213 yards in the win, while running back James Cook added 104 yards and two TDs on 10 carries.

Georgia should dominate again here, as the nation’s top defense, which is surrendering 7.6 points a game, will likely smother the Buccaneers.