Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live Stream: Watch the Super Flower Blood Moon Online

Tonight a rare total lunar eclipse is taking place during a supermoon. Supermoons occur when the moon is full and closest to Earth. Because this one is also happening while the moon is passing through the Earth’s shadow, we’ll be able to see a beautiful large blood red moon in some regions. If you’re in a location where you can’t see the eclipse’s totality or if the weather isn’t cooperating, then you can watch the Super Flower Blood Red Moon online in the live streams below.
Watch the Eclipse Online
You can watch the Super Flower Blood Moon in a variety of live streams, including the selection included below. The first is from TimeandDate.com. If the video doesn’t appear on your browser below, you can watch it here. The video below begins at 09:30 UTC on May 26. In the United States, this is 4:30 a.m. Central, 2:30 a.m. Pacific, 3:30 a.m. Mountain, and 5:30 a.m. Eastern.
Virtual Telescope is also hosting a live stream for the Flower Super Blood Moon. If the video doesn’t appear on your browser below, you can watch it here.
Virtual Telescope noted: “As in the past, the Virtual Telescope Project will partner with some great astro-imagers there to bring to you the stunning beauty of such a unique event. Yes, it will be somewhat unique: the 26 May 2021 Full Moon will be both a ‘Supermoon’ and a ‘Blood Moon’, something we really want to share with you.”
Griffith Observatory will also broadcast the blood moon, weather permitting. If the video doesn’t appear on your browser below, you can watch it here. The show will begin at 4:45 a.m. Eastern (3:45 a.m. Central/2:45 a.m. Mountain/1:45 a.m. Pacific.) The broadcast will end at 9 a.m. Eastern.
You can also see the eclipse online via the Lowell Observatory, weather permitting, where the eclipse will be broadcast from Flagstaff, Arizona. If the video doesn’t appear on your browser below, you can watch it here. This broadcast will begin at 5:30 a.m. Eastern.
Lowell Observatory noted: “Lowell educators will show you live views of the eclipse through our 14” Planewave telescope and wide-view portable Vixen telescopes. Maximum eclipse occurs at 4:30am PDT. Educators will also discuss the science of eclipses, the best ways to view them, Lowell’s history with the Moon, and much more!”
What Time Is the Eclipse?
Because the moon revolves around the Earth in an ellipse, not a perfect circle, supermoons happen when the moon is a little closer to Earth. The moon appears a little brighter and larger in the sky than normal.
Here’s a timeline for the phases of the lunar eclipse blood moon tonight, according to NASA:
- At 1:46 a.m. Pacific, the eclipse begins.
- The moon enters the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow around 2:45 a.m. Pacific
- At about 3:20 a.m. Pacific, the moon is 50% covered by the Earth’s shadow
- Totality takes place between 4:11 and 4:26 a.m. Pacific
- At about 5:16 a.m. Pacific, the moon is 50% covered by the Earth’s shadow
- The eclipse ends at 5:53 a.m. Pacific
The totality portion of the eclipse will be visible in the Pacific and Mountain time zones, plus in Texas, Oklahoma, Alaska, and western Kansas, NPR reported.
According to NASA, the totality “will be visible near moonset in the western United States and Canada, all of Mexico, most of Central America and Ecuador, western Peru, and southern Chile and Argentina.”
If you’re in Hawaii, you’ll be able to see the full eclipse from start to finish.
