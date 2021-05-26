Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live Stream: Watch the Super Flower Blood Moon Online

Tonight a rare total lunar eclipse is taking place during a supermoon. Supermoons occur when the moon is full and closest to Earth. Because this one is also happening while the moon is passing through the Earth’s shadow, we’ll be able to see a beautiful large blood red moon in some regions. If you’re in a location where you can’t see the eclipse’s totality or if the weather isn’t cooperating, then you can watch the Super Flower Blood Red Moon online in the live streams below.

Watch the Eclipse Online

You can watch the Super Flower Blood Moon in a variety of live streams, including the selection included below. The first is from TimeandDate.com. If the video doesn’t appear on your browser below, you can watch it here. The video below begins at 09:30 UTC on May 26. In the United States, this is 4:30 a.m. Central, 2:30 a.m. Pacific, 3:30 a.m. Mountain, and 5:30 a.m. Eastern.

Total Lunar Eclipse – May 26, 2021Get ready for timeandate.com's LIVE footage of the total lunar eclipse on May 26, 2021, starting at 09:30 UTC (check your local times below!). If the skies are clear, the total phase of this eclipse is visible from the Pacific Ocean, all of Australia and New Zealand, the western side of North America, and parts… 2020-09-15T06:58:45Z

Virtual Telescope is also hosting a live stream for the Flower Super Blood Moon. If the video doesn’t appear on your browser below, you can watch it here.

“The Flower Super Blood Moon Total Eclipse”: online observation – 26 May 2021More here: virtualtelescope.eu/ Next 26 May 2021, the Flower Moon will offer an amazing total eclipse, well visible from Far East and Western Americas. As in the past, the Virtual Telescope Project will partner with some great astro-imagers there to bring to you the stunning beauty of such a unique event. Yes, it will be somewhat unique: the… 2021-05-07T06:56:41Z

Virtual Telescope noted: “As in the past, the Virtual Telescope Project will partner with some great astro-imagers there to bring to you the stunning beauty of such a unique event. Yes, it will be somewhat unique: the 26 May 2021 Full Moon will be both a ‘Supermoon’ and a ‘Blood Moon’, something we really want to share with you.”

Griffith Observatory will also broadcast the blood moon, weather permitting. If the video doesn’t appear on your browser below, you can watch it here. The show will begin at 4:45 a.m. Eastern (3:45 a.m. Central/2:45 a.m. Mountain/1:45 a.m. Pacific.) The broadcast will end at 9 a.m. Eastern.

Total Lunar Eclipse | Griffith Observatory | May 26, 2021This program is made possible in part by Griffith Observatory Foundation. Join in support of Griffith Observatory and its programs. Become a member: bit.ly/GOFoundationJOIN Make a donation: bit.ly/GOFoundationDonate Newsletter sign up: bit.ly/GOFoundationSignUp All Space Considered is Griffith Observatory’s live science program that is free and open to the public, held the first Friday of every… 2021-04-15T20:55:08Z

You can also see the eclipse online via the Lowell Observatory, weather permitting, where the eclipse will be broadcast from Flagstaff, Arizona. If the video doesn’t appear on your browser below, you can watch it here. This broadcast will begin at 5:30 a.m. Eastern.

Lunar Eclipse Live | May 26, 2021Lowell Observatory is proud to present the 2021 Lunar Eclipse Live Stream! Starting at 2:30am on May 26th, Lowell educators will show you live views of the eclipse through our 14” Planewave telescope and wide-view portable Vixen telescopes. Maximum eclipse occurs at 4:30am PDT. Educators will also discuss the science of eclipses, the best ways… 2021-05-05T21:55:24Z

Lowell Observatory noted: “Lowell educators will show you live views of the eclipse through our 14” Planewave telescope and wide-view portable Vixen telescopes. Maximum eclipse occurs at 4:30am PDT. Educators will also discuss the science of eclipses, the best ways to view them, Lowell’s history with the Moon, and much more!”

What Time Is the Eclipse?

Because the moon revolves around the Earth in an ellipse, not a perfect circle, supermoons happen when the moon is a little closer to Earth. The moon appears a little brighter and larger in the sky than normal.

Here’s a timeline for the phases of the lunar eclipse blood moon tonight, according to NASA:

At 1:46 a.m. Pacific, the eclipse begins.

The moon enters the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow around 2:45 a.m. Pacific

At about 3:20 a.m. Pacific, the moon is 50% covered by the Earth’s shadow

Totality takes place between 4:11 and 4:26 a.m. Pacific

At about 5:16 a.m. Pacific, the moon is 50% covered by the Earth’s shadow

The eclipse ends at 5:53 a.m. Pacific

The totality portion of the eclipse will be visible in the Pacific and Mountain time zones, plus in Texas, Oklahoma, Alaska, and western Kansas, NPR reported.

According to NASA, the totality “will be visible near moonset in the western United States and Canada, all of Mexico, most of Central America and Ecuador, western Peru, and southern Chile and Argentina.”

If you’re in Hawaii, you’ll be able to see the full eclipse from start to finish.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates