How to Watch NFL Redzone Without Cable

NFL RedZone has become an integral part to any fan’s viewing experience, and fortunately, there are plenty of ways to watch it even if you don’t have cable.

For those who have cut the cable cord or are looking to make that leap, here are some different options for how you can watch a live stream of NFL RedZone online in 2021:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NFL RedZone with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package plus “Sports Plus” add-on (130+ total channels). Both of those can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch NFL RedZone live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of NFL RedZone with a subscription to Vidgo’s main channel package (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with RedZone, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch NFL RedZone live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of NFL RedZone with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel package plus “Sports Extra” add-on (45+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $35:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch NFL RedZone live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.